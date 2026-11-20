The HCMC People’s Committee and the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Ho Chi Minh City jointly held the “Vietnam–Korea Economic Cooperation Forum: Strategies for Cooperation and Development in the Film Industry” on November 19.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders and Korean representatives attend the Vietnam–Korea Economic Cooperation Forum on strategies for cooperation and development in the film industry. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Ho Chi Minh City jointly held the “Vietnam–Korea Economic Cooperation Forum: Strategies for Cooperation and Development in the Film Industry” in Ho Chi Minh City on November 19.

The event was attended by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, and Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Ho Chi Minh City Jung Jung Tae, as well as representatives of regulatory agencies, film organizations, experts, producers and directors from both countries.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the forum. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the forum, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong affirmed that the event served not only as a platform for exchanging experience in developing the film industry but also as an important cultural diplomacy initiative, helping strengthen mutual understanding and trust while expanding cooperation between Vietnam and South Korea.

The highlight of the forum was a panel discussion entitled “Orientations for Cooperation and Development Tasks in the Vietnam–Korea Film Industry.” Participants shared diverse perspectives on cooperation and development prospects in the two countries’ film industries, focusing on opportunities for film production and co-production; training and human resource exchanges; the application of technology in production, visual effects and post-production; cooperation in film distribution and screening; and the organization of cultural exchange programs and film showcases between the two countries.

Korean Deputy Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Kwon Tae Han delivers opening remarks at the forum. (Photo: SGGP)

Yun Ha, Director of the Policy R&D Team at the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) shares insights into South Korea’s film industry. (Photo: SGGP)

Associate Professor Dr. Do Lenh Hung Tu, President of the Vietnam Cinema Association, shares lessons that Vietnam’s film industry can learn from South Korea.

Delegates take part in the discussion. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Tuan, Hoang Trieu - Translated by Kim Khanh