Phan Thiet’s 300-year-old fish sauce-making craft has been recognized as national intangible cultural heritage, highlighting its historical and cultural significance and supporting efforts to preserve traditional knowledge and promote local tourism.

The Phan Thiet fish sauce-making craft is recognized as National Intangible Cultural Heritage. (Photo: SGGP)

The Phan Thiet fish sauce-making craft in Lam Dong Province, with a history spanning more than 300 years, has been included by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage under two categories, including Traditional Handicrafts and Folk Knowledge.

On November 17, the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism had issued a decision to include the Phan Thiet fish sauce-making craft in the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Under the decision, the heritage is recognized in two categories, traditional handicrafts and folk knowledge. Its cultural space covers the wards of Phu Thuy, Mui Ne, and Phan Thiet in Lam Dong Province.

The recognition acknowledges the historical and cultural values, as well as the folk knowledge preserved and passed down through generations by local communities. It also provides a foundation for the province to strengthen heritage conservation and promote its value in conjunction with economic development, tourism, and the promotion of the Phan Thiet fish sauce brand.

The Phan Thiet fish sauce-making craft has a history spanning more than 300 years. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism had worked with relevant agencies, organizations and local authorities to review and collect historical materials, prepare a scientific dossier and submit it to the provincial People's Committee for consideration before seeking the ministry's recognition of the craft.

Based on the dossier and the proposal submitted by the Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism reviewed the application and decided to officially recognize the heritage.

According to research documents, the Phan Thiet fish sauce-making craft dates back to the late 17th century, when fishing activities and the settlement of people from central Vietnam helped shape the region.

Beginning with the practice of fermenting fish with salt to preserve the catch, residents gradually refined their processing techniques, creating the distinctive flavor of Phan Thiet fish sauce. Over more than 300 years, this traditional craft has continued to be preserved and developed by successive generations.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh