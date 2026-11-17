Ho Chi Minh City will stage fireworks displays at three locations on November 24 to celebrate Vietnam Cultural Day, with spectacular high- and low-altitude shows scheduled from 9:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued Document No. 11224 dated November 14, 2026, regarding the organization of fireworks displays to mark Vietnam Cultural Day on November 24, 2026.

Fireworks at the Bach Dang Wharf Park area, celebrating National Day (September 2). Illustrative photo: SGGP

Accordingly, the city will host fireworks displays at three locations. Specifically, the first site at the entrance to the Saigon River Tunnel in An Khanh Ward will feature 1,000 high-altitude fireworks, 200 low-altitude fireworks, 60 G25 low-altitude racks, and 30 DBG low-altitude racks.

The second launch site, situated at the park and Bach Dang pedestrian zone in Thu Dau Mot Ward, will deploy 420 high-altitude fireworks, 80 low-altitude fireworks, and 60 G25 low-altitude racks. An identical setup comprising 420 high-altitude fireworks, 80 low-altitude fireworks, and 60 G25 low-altitude racks will also be staged at the third site at Tam Thang Tower Square in Vung Tau Ward.

The fireworks displays at all three locations will take place from 9:00 p.m to 9:15 p.m on November 24, 2026. Funding for the events will be secured through contributions from the private sector.

These fireworks displays are part of the celebrations for Vietnam Cultural Day (November 24). The privately funded events aim to create a festive atmosphere and meet the cultural and spiritual needs of residents across the city.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan