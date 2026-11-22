The 14th International Culinary Culture Festival 2026, themed “Beyond Flavors,” officially opened on November 22 at the Van Phuc Diplomatic Compound in Hanoi, under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Madam Ngo Phuong Ly attends the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony was attended by Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam; Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung; and representatives of central and local agencies, as well as ambassadors, heads of diplomatic missions, and international organizations in Vietnam.

Held on November 21 and 22, ahead of Vietnam Culture Day on November 24, the festival brought together nearly 100 booths showcasing the culinary traditions of 46 countries. The event also provided an opportunity to celebrate the distinctive culinary heritage of Vietnam and other countries, promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding, and strengthen friendship between Vietnam and the international community.

Madam Ngo Phuong Ly and delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In his opening remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung emphasized that cuisine serves as a starting point for human encounters, bringing people closer together and opening up opportunities to explore the traditions, customs, and lifestyles of different nations. Through each dish and every story shared, mutual understanding and friendship can take root and grow, he said.

The minister affirmed that Vietnam consistently attaches importance to cultural and people-to-people exchanges as part of its foreign policy, expressing its desire to create more opportunities for people from different countries to meet, understand one another, and build closer ties, thereby deepening friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and international partners.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to facilitate greater exchanges between foreign diplomatic missions and Vietnamese ministries, sectors, localities, businesses, and the public.

Ngo Phuong Ly, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and other delegates take part in the charitable fundraising campaign. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking on behalf of the diplomatic corps at the opening ceremony, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks emphasized that cuisine is a universal language that connects people and fosters understanding among cultures. She expressed confidence that the encounters, conversations, and experiences at the festival would help strengthen lasting friendship among nations.

At the ceremony, Madam Ngo Phuong Ly and other delegates also took part in a charitable fundraising activity. On this occasion, the organizing committee, in coordination with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, presented support to representatives of Son La, Tuyen Quang, Dien Bien, and Ha Tinh provinces, as well as Hue City.

Following the opening ceremony, Madam Ngo Phuong Ly and other delegates toured the Vietnamese, ASEAN, and international cultural and culinary spaces and met with representatives of diplomatic missions, localities, artisans, and participating organizations.

Madam Ngo Phuong Ly, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and other delegates visit the cultural and culinary exhibition area. (Photo: SGGP)

Ngo Phuong Ly and other delegates explore the cultural and culinary spaces. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates visit a booth highlighting Vietnam's traditional cultural heritage. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates visit food stalls at the festival. (Photo: SGGP)

A booth showcasing traditional Russian dishes and specialty products. (Photo: SGGP)

By Nguyen Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh