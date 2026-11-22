The opening ceremony of the 10th National Sports Games lights up the Saigon River, while museums, theaters, and streets across Ho Chi Minh City brim with cultural activities and festive excitement.

The stage for the opening ceremony of the 10th National Sports Games – 2026, featuring a spectacular setup spanning both the riverbank and the water. (Photo: SGGP)

In the final days of November, Ho Chi Minh City is awash with festive excitement. From the spectacular opening ceremony of the 10th National Sports Games 2026, illuminated at Saigon Riverside Park in An Khanh Ward, to cultural activities across the city's streets, theaters, and museums, the festive atmosphere is spreading throughout the city.

In celebration of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23) and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), museums across Ho Chi Minh City are stepping up their interactive and experiential activities.

Among the highlights is the Ho Chi Minh City Museum, located at 65 Ly Tu Trong Street, Saigon Ward, where visitors can take part in hands-on experiences of traditional crafts, including making cakes, crafting wooden clogs, weaving coconut leaves, and painting piggy banks. Students can participate in performing arts activities organized at schools, where they can practice traditional Tuong (classical Vietnamese opera) theater dance movements and paint masks used in hat boi (Vietnamese classical opera).

The opening ceremony stage of the 10th National Sports Games is spectacularly designed, with dazzling colors illuminating both the riverbank and the water. It feels as though residents need only step outside to immerse themselves in the joyful, vibrant atmosphere of a cultural celebration unfolding across the city.

Visitors take part in a hands-on session making traditional Southern Vietnamese cakes with artisans at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

Photographer Tran Thi Thu Dong, President of the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists, attends the inauguration of the FIAP Exhibition Center in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Residents of Tan Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, take part in recreational activities that foster community connections and promote physical fitness. (Photo: SGGP)

The Great National Unity Festival, held in conjunction with Vietnam Culture Day, takes place in Tan Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Students of Le Quy Don High School interact with hat boi (Vietnamese classical opera) artists at the launch ceremony of a pilot program introducing traditional performing arts into schools. (Photo: SGGP)

Young visitors try their hand at the traditional craft of painting ceramic piggy banks at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

By Hoang Trieu – Translated by Kim Khanh