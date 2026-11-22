National sports games torch lights up Saigon River, HCMC embraces festive spirit
SGGP
The opening ceremony of the 10th National Sports Games lights up the Saigon River, while museums, theaters, and streets across Ho Chi Minh City brim with cultural activities and festive excitement.
In the final days of November, Ho Chi Minh City is awash with festive excitement. From the spectacular opening ceremony of the 10th National Sports Games 2026, illuminated at Saigon Riverside Park in An Khanh Ward, to cultural activities across the city's streets, theaters, and museums, the festive atmosphere is spreading throughout the city.
In celebration of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23) and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), museums across Ho Chi Minh City are stepping up their interactive and experiential activities.
Among the highlights is the Ho Chi Minh City Museum, located at 65 Ly Tu Trong Street, Saigon Ward, where visitors can take part in hands-on experiences of traditional crafts, including making cakes, crafting wooden clogs, weaving coconut leaves, and painting piggy banks. Students can participate in performing arts activities organized at schools, where they can practice traditional Tuong (classical Vietnamese opera) theater dance movements and paint masks used in hat boi (Vietnamese classical opera).
The opening ceremony stage of the 10th National Sports Games is spectacularly designed, with dazzling colors illuminating both the riverbank and the water. It feels as though residents need only step outside to immerse themselves in the joyful, vibrant atmosphere of a cultural celebration unfolding across the city.