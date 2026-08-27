Culture/art

Book fair to celebrate 81st National Day

SGGP

To mark the 81st anniversary of National Day on September 2, Ho Chi Minh City Book Street is hosting a book fair from August 26 to September 3, featuring a wide range of cultural, reading, and experiential activities for readers and visitors.

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Visitors can explore and purchase books on Vietnam’s history, culture, country, and people, as well as titles suitable for readers of all ages from publishers and distributors, including Ho Chi Minh City General Publishing House, Tre Publishing House, Kim Dong Publishing House, Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House, Nha Nam, Phuong Nam, and Saigon Books.

In addition to exploring themed book displays, readers can take part in book launches, author meet-and-greet sessions, exchanges, workshops, and interactive and creative activities centered on books, reading culture, and Vietnamese cultural values.

By Quynh Yen—Translated by Kim Khanh

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Book fair 81st National Day 81st anniversary of National Day Ho Chi Minh City Book Street

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