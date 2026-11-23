The inaugural first Great National Solidarity Festival officially opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 22, celebrating national unity and the cultural heritage of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups through community and cultural events.

The inaugural "Great National Solidarity Festival – Cultural Colors of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City (2026)" officially opened on the evening of November 22.

A delegation of city leaders tours the cultural and "great national unity" spaces at the festival. Photo: SGGP

Co-organized by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the city People’s Committee, the event carries the theme "Preserving Identity – Fostering Bonds of Affection."

Attendees at the opening ceremony included former Chairman Huynh Dam of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Festivities opened on a solemn note at the Ho Chi Minh Monument Park, where city leaders joined representatives from Vietnam's 54 ethnic groups, artists, and community sectors to lay floral tributes in memory of President Ho Chi Minh.

A flower-offering ceremony for President Ho Chi Minh at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park. Photo: SGGP

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong highlighted how culture and national unity have long functioned as twin pillars of the nation's enduring strength. "Culture nourishes the soul and shapes the character and mettle of the Vietnamese people, while great national solidarity unites the strength of every individual and community, forging the immense power of the entire nation," he said, noting that this deep-rooted connection has sustained Vietnam through adversity and propelled its achievements.

Delegates at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park. Photo: SGGP

Designed as a vibrant crossroads for Ho Chi Minh City's diverse ethnic, religious, and regional communities, the 2026 Great National Solidarity Festival and Cultural Colors of Vietnam celebrates shared heritage while recognizing local champions of unity.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the event. Photo: SGGP

Along the bustling street, contemporary creative expression meets time-honored community warmth, capturing the defining character of modern Ho Chi Minh City as an innovative, fast-growing metropolis anchored by tradition and compassion.

The "Culture and Great National Unity Week" centers on a clear premise that culture belongs in daily life rather than being confined to historical sites, museums, or performance stages. Running from November 22 to 24 along Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Ho Chi Minh City, the "Great National Unity Festival – Colors of Vietnamese Culture in Ho Chi Minh City 2026" offers a wide range of artistic performances, interactive experiences, and community exchanges.

The program celebrates national unity and the heritage of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups while highlighting Ho Chi Minh City as a dynamic, modern, and compassionate metropolis.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan