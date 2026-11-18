The 2026 Quang Tri Cultural and Tourism Week will take place from November 24 to 30.

The Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Quang Tri Province held a press conference on November 17 to announce the 2026 Quang Tri Cultural and Tourism Week, themed “A Splendid Land of Wonders—The Sacred Land of Fire,” which will take place from November 24 to 30.

On the opening day, an artistic program titled “A Splendid Land of Wonders – The Sacred Land of Fire” will be held at 8 p.m. on November 24 at Ho Chi Minh Square in Dong Hoi Ward, Quang Tri Province.

One of the week’s highlights will be the 2026 Quang Tri International Hot Air Balloon Festival, themed “Fly on the Peaceful Homeland,” scheduled for November 27–29. The festival will take place around Quang Tri Ancient Citadel and along the Thach Han River in Quang Tri Ward, as well as south of Hien Luong Bridge in Ben Hai Commune.

The Quang Tri International Hot Air Balloon Festival 2026 will take place at the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel and along the Thach Han River.

According to the department’s leaders, the festival will feature a ceremony to salute a giant national flag measuring 2,025 square meters at Quang Tri Ancient Citadel. A total of 34 hot air balloons will also take part, ascending simultaneously to an altitude of around 50 meters.

In the evening, the illuminated balloons will be accompanied by tens of thousands of floating lanterns on the Thach Han River, creating a spectacular display of light in tribute to generations who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and freedom. The program will also include artistic performances, music, community exchanges, and cultural and tourism experiences.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh