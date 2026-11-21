Hanoi officially opened Vietnam Culture Day 2026 with a heritage parade involving about 4,000 participants, highlighting the nation’s cultural values and the capital’s commitment to preserving and promoting its rich heritage.

On the morning of November 21, the Hanoi Party Committee, the People’s Council, and the People’s Committee held the opening ceremony for "Vietnam Culture Day in Hanoi 2026" on the stage in front of the King Ly Thai To Monument.

A highlight of the program was a heritage parade around Hoan Kiem Lake and its surrounding areas, featuring approximately 4,000 participants.

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, along with other delegates, offer incense at the Monument to King Ly Thai To. Photo: SGGP

According to the organizers, the event, which takes place from November 21 to 24, marks the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference (November 24, 1946 – November 24, 2026) and serves as a celebration of Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).

Vietnam Culture Day in Hanoi 2026 is organized to honor and promote the quintessential cultural values of the nation and of Thang Long-Hanoi, while raising awareness and fostering a sense of responsibility among all levels of government, sectors, and the public regarding the preservation, transmission, and promotion of national cultural identity.

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang speaks at the event. Photo: SGGP

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang recalled the philosophy articulated by President Ho Chi Minh at the first National Cultural Conference on November 24, 1946 "Culture must light the way for the nation." The Politburo’s designation of November 24 as Vietnam Culture Day reaffirms the vital importance and role of culture in the nation’s development and construction.

Development is measured not only by the pace of economic growth but also by social progress, the quality of life, and the well-being of the people. Chairman Vu Dai Thang of the Hanoi People's Committee

According to Chairman Vu Dai Thang, culture shapes character, nurtures compassion, fosters a sense of responsibility and a desire to contribute, and provides a framework for positive values for both individuals and society.

The Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee emphasized that, as a capital with a thousand-year history, a City for Peace, and a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Hanoi views investment in culture and people as an investment in the future placing culture and human development at the core of its growth strategy.

Hanoi also prioritizes the development of cultural industries, aiming to unlock creative potential and empower its citizens to take a central role in building and advancing culture.

By Nguyen Huong - Translated by Anh Quan