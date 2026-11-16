Vietnamese publishing embraces digital shift to reach global readers

Vietnam’s publishing industry is embracing digital transformation to expand its reach, bringing local knowledge to wider audiences at home and abroad.

Driven by shifting media consumption habits and fierce competition in the digital space, Vietnam’s publishing industry is actively pursuing innovative avenues for growth. By harnessing technology and multimedia, publishers are establishing a modern paradigm aimed at making knowledge more accessible to both domestic and global audiences.

Most recently, the National Political Publishing House (Su That) made its debut on Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce platform, by offering books on Vietnamese politics, history, and culture. Moving beyond a reliance on traditional book fairs or one-off cultural exchange events, direct distribution via a global e-commerce platform provides a faster gateway to international audiences.

Nevertheless, transitioning from mere market presence to genuine audience reception requires publishers to make more systematic investments across key pillars; specifically high-quality translation, culturally nuanced editorial work, and structured market-entry strategies.

Concurrently, initiatives to promote the industry and cultivate a widespread reading culture have gained momentum through a strategic partnership between Vietnam Television (VTV) and the Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution.

The collaboration focuses on developing a dedicated segment titled Mo sach cung VTV (Opening Books with VTV) on the VTVGo platform. The participating organizations aim to build an ecosystem that tightly connects publishers and distributors with the expansive reach of multimedia journalism.

Rather than following a conventional and high-cost e-commerce model, this initiative seeks to create an integrated platform that offers a seamless experience by combining reading, viewing, and listening, across physical books, e-books, and audiobooks. The program also facilitates the free distribution of state-commissioned publications to the public.

Beyond mere sales figures, the core objective of these digital transformation models is to inspire readers and foster sustainable reading habits within the community.

As technology gradually removes barriers related to physical space and methods of access, Vietnamese knowledge gains a genuine opportunity to establish a stronger foothold at home and confidently reach out to the rest of the world.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan