From November 21 to 24, Hanoi will host Vietnam Culture Day 2026, featuring a wide range of artistic performances, heritage parades, traditional craft exhibitions, and cultural experiences around Hoan Kiem Lake.

An artist’s rendering of the stage featuring a giant pair of dragons at Hoan Kiem Lake. (Photo: SGGP)

The highlight will be a large-scale stage set up near the monument to King Ly Thai To.

The opening ceremony will take place on the morning of November 21 at Hoan Kiem Lake, combining artistic performances with a heritage parade. The program aims to bring traditional cultural values closer to the public through diverse presentations, from stage performances to showcases of folk beliefs, traditional arts, and handicrafts.

General Director Hoang Cong Cuong said the highlight of the opening ceremony would be a stage inspired by Ly Dynasty aesthetics, with a pair of dragons serving as its central visual motif.

Associated with the name Thang Long, the dragon imagery evokes the historic milestone when King Ly Thai To moved the capital, ushering in a new era of development for the imperial city.

In the stage design, the two dragon heads face toward a central circle, creating a composition symbolizing the convergence of cultural quintessence from different regions across Thang Long–Hanoi. The imagery also conveys the connection between past and present, linking values passed down through generations with contemporary life.

A series of activities celebrating Vietnam Culture Day will take place around Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: SGGP)

The opening artistic program will comprise three segments, including "From the Early Days of Thang Long," "Prosperous Ha Thanh," and "An Integrating Capital," recreating layers of cultural heritage from the nation's origins to the face of modern-day Hanoi.

The opening ceremony will begin with an incense-offering ritual at 7 a.m. This will be followed by a large-scale outdoor performance titled "Thang Long Festival Drums," which will launch the artistic program by combining the resounding beats of ceremonial drums with the song "The Echo of Vietnam through Millennia."

Alongside the artistic performances, the heritage parade will be another major festival attraction. Artisans, traditional water puppet troupes, ca tru singing groups, arts clubs, and representatives of traditional craft villages will showcase cultural practices and handicraft products closely associated with community life.

Traditional crafts from Hanoi on display will include Hang Trong folk paintings, Bat Trang ceramics, Xuan La To he (colorful figurines shaped from rice dough—a type of folk toy for Vietnamese children), Luu Thuong sedge weaving, Thach Xa bamboo dragonflies, Quang Phu Cau incense sticks, Chuong conical hats, Ba Duong Noi kites, Trach Xa traditional long dresses, Van Phuc silk, and Chang Son paper fans.

Flowers from Tay Tuu and Nhat Tan peach blossoms will also feature in the event, adding to a diverse picture of the capital's traditional craft villages and cultural life.

The series of activities will extend to Ly Thai To Flower Garden. (Photo: SGGP)

The opening artistic program is expected to feature performances by Oplus, singers Do Hoang Hiep, Thu Thuy, Quach Mai Thy, Pham Anh Duy, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Anh Tu, and Tran Ngoc Anh, as well as Meritorious Artist Luong Huy, among others.

The narration will be delivered by People's Artist Le Chuc, artist Kim Yen, and editor Nguyen Huu Chien Thang.

Through a series of activities running from November 21 to 24, the festival will create a space for residents and visitors to engage with cultural heritage through performances, parades, traditional crafts, and hands-on cultural experiences.

The involvement of artisans and heritage practitioners in the activities also underscores the role of local communities in preserving and passing down traditional cultural values to future generations.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh