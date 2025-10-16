Vietnamese books on display at Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with Hanoi, HCMC, the Vietnam Publishers’ Association, and other relevant organizations, officially inaugurated the Vietnam Book Space at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany on October 15.

Delegates visit the Vietnam Book Space at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany.

Attending the opening ceremony were Consul General of Vietnam to Frankfurt, Luu Xuan Dong; representatives from various Vietnamese agencies; and nearly 100 delegates, including senior officials, publishers, and cultural organizations from Vietnam. Notable guests included Vice President of Business Development of the Frankfurt Book Fair, Claudia Kaiser, as well as representatives from publishing associations across ASEAN, Japan, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, and other countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Phan Tam emphasized that the Frankfurt Book Fair stands as a symbol of global creativity and cultural cooperation. He affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to bringing Vietnamese books closer to international readers. This year, more than 20 Vietnamese publishing houses are showcasing over 1,200 titles across various genres, including literature, history, culture, children's books, science, and digital publishing, helping to promote the image, knowledge, and cultural identity of Vietnam to the world.

Children’s Book display by Kim Dong Publishing House

The Vietnam Book Space, covering an area of approximately 100 square meters, is located in Hall 5.1, a central location within the fairgrounds. Delegates jointly conducted the opening ceremony, marking Vietnam’s prominent presence at the world’s largest book event.

As part of the working trip, the Vietnamese delegation also visited and presented books to the Vietnamese Consulate General and the Vietnamese community in Frankfurt, further spreading the spirit of reading and the love for Vietnamese culture abroad.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh