HCMC Children’s Book Fair joins hands to promote reading among young readers

Taking place from June 26 to July 2, the Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Book Fair 2026 will feature more than 100 experiential activities, fostering reading habits among children, especially during the summer.

Unlike previous editions, the 2026 Children’s Book Fair will be expanded across multiple locations throughout Ho Chi Minh City.

The opening ceremony will be held on the morning of June 26 at the Ho Chi Minh City General Science Library, 69 Ly Tu Trong Street, Ben Thanh Ward, alongside a series of activities at Aeon Mall – Sora Gardens in Lot C19, Hung Vuong Street, Binh Duong Ward and the Revolutionary Traditional House, No. 1 Ba Cu Street, Vung Tau Ward.

The fair will also take place at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, Thu Duc Book Street and Cu Chi Book Space.

Notably, seven mobile digital library vehicles will travel to suburban areas such as Can Gio, Hoc Mon, Nha Be, Xuan Thoi Son, Tan Vinh Loc and former Ba Ria–Vung Tau localities including Ho Tram, Dat Do and Xuyen Moc.

In addition to books, these mobile libraries will offer storytelling sessions, dramatized literature performances, digital technology experiences, educational games and life skills activities.

Young readers explore picture books at Vietnam Children’s Picture Book Festival 2026. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The fair also dedicates space for children to read books, operate robots, explore smart home models and learn about human history. This combination of traditional reading culture and modern technology helps children develop creativity and adaptability in the digital age.

According to Pham Thi Yen, Deputy Head of the Press and Publishing Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, access to large-scale book fairs remains challenging for children in remote areas amid the rapid growth of digital devices and social media. Expanding the fair from the city center to residential areas and communes is therefore an effort to integrate books into everyday life for both children and the wider community.

With the theme “Children Joyfully Read Books, Learn Many Good Things,” she emphasized that the event is not only a space for book exchange but also a place where children can “play, enjoy, read and learn with books.” This model has already proven successful through reading promotion programs in residential areas such as Vista Verde in Cat Lai Ward, Ho Chi Minh City and will continue to expand to other neighborhoods, hospitals, parks, and memorial sites.

The fair also aims to build sustainable reading habits from an early age and strengthen family engagement in reading activities, encouraging “reading families” within communities.

At a recent introduction event, experts highlighted that children today access information rapidly through smartphones and social media, while spending less time reading books.

Writer and Ho Chi Minh City Reading Culture Ambassador Phuong Huyen noted that summer is a crucial period for developing reading habits. She emphasized that meaningful holidays are not only about travel or extracurricular classes, but also about time spent engaging with books.

By Ho Son- Translated by Huyen Huong