On November 17 in Hanoi, the national-level Miss Heritage Ao Dai Vietnam 2027 pageant officially launched, aiming to find an ambassador who embodies beauty, intellect, and a love for national cultural heritage.

Miss Heritage Ao Dai Vietnam 2027 pageant was officially launched on November 17. (Photo: SGGP)

Held on a national scale, the pageant is organized by the Vietnam Contemporary Arts Theater in partnership with Q-Talent Media Company, following approval from the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports.

Meritorious Artist Nguyen Thi Quynh Trang, Director of the Vietnam Contemporary Arts Theater, noted that the competition not only honors the holistic beauty of Vietnamese women but also serves as a bridge to promote tourism and culture. Through the performing arts, the image of Vietnam and its people is expected to reach a wider international audience.

The competition not only honors the holistic beauty of Vietnamese women, but also serves as a bridge to promote tourism and culture. (Photo: SGGP)

A highlight of this year's edition is a series of experiential activities at the Vietnamese Cultural Space at No. 16 Le Thai To Street, Hanoi. Featuring architecture that is over a century old alongside iconic landmarks of the capital, the venue is expected to provide a distinctive traditional arts setting for contestants to absorb and spread heritage values.

Serving as a judge, People's Artist Le Khanh emphasized that the pageant is not looking for formulaic beauty or contestants focused solely on physical standards. According to Khanh, the ao dai celebrates natural silhouettes while requiring the wearer to possess poise, grace, and inner depth.

An ao dai ambassador needs the resilience of the younger generation while retaining subtle charm, knowing how to tell cultural stories with both heart and understanding to win over international audiences, People's Artist Le Khanh said.

Miss Heritage Ao Dai Vietnam 2027 pageant is officially launched on November 17. (Photo: SGGP)

The competition is open to unmarried, childless female Vietnamese citizens aged 18 to 27 living or studying at home and abroad, standing at least 1.65 meters tall, and holding a high school diploma. Contestants who have previously won beauty titles or runner-up honors at provincial-level pageants will receive priority consideration for direct advancement to later rounds.

The organizing committee is accepting applications through December 15, 2026. The grand finale is tentatively scheduled to take place in Hanoi in early January 2027.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh