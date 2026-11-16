Prenn Pass bursts into color ahead of Da Lat Flower Festival

Authorities in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province, are upgrading the landscape along Prenn Pass with large-scale 3D murals and tens of thousands of flowering plants ahead of the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival 2026.

As of November 16, artists were putting the finishing touches on a 3D mural measuring 5 meters high and more than 120 meters long. The artwork features iconic landscapes, architectural landmarks, and cultural characteristics of three areas: western Lam Dong, Da Lat, and the province's eastern coastal region.

The mural depicts images representing three regions of Lam Dong Province.

At Datanla Bridge along the pass, approximately 200 pots of geraniums have been arranged along both sides of the bridge, which spans a total decorated length of 130 meters. Prenn Bridge and other sections along the route are also being adorned with approximately 23,000 flowering plants of various varieties.

According to the Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward People's Committee, the project aims to enhance the environmental landscape and create distinctive floral and artistic attractions along Prenn Pass, a major gateway to the Da Lat area.

The improvements are being implemented in a coordinated manner, taking into account local conditions, landscape planning, terrain characteristics, and requirements for managing the mountain pass.

The decorative installations will be maintained and cared for beyond the 2026 Da Lat Flower Festival, gradually creating a greener, more attractive space that reflects the region's cultural identity.

The initiative is also expected to help promote Lam Dong's image and strengthen Da Lat's appeal as a tourist destination.

The 3D mural is taking shape along Prenn Pass.

Artists put the finishing touches on the mural along the uphill embankment of Prenn Pass.

The mural recreates the scenery of Xuan Huong Lake along the uphill embankment of Prenn Pass.

Geraniums decorate Datanla Bridge.

Flowers will be maintained and cared for before and after the 2026 Da Lat Flower Festival.

Various flower varieties are planted along both sides of Prenn Pass.

A large-scale 3D mural has also been completed on Phan Dinh Phung Street in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan