Prenn Pass bursts into color ahead of Da Lat Flower Festival

As of November 16, artists were putting the finishing touches on a 3D mural measuring 5 meters high and more than 120 meters long. The artwork features iconic landscapes, architectural landmarks, and cultural characteristics of three areas: western Lam Dong, Da Lat, and the province's eastern coastal region.
At Datanla Bridge along the pass, approximately 200 pots of geraniums have been arranged along both sides of the bridge, which spans a total decorated length of 130 meters. Prenn Bridge and other sections along the route are also being adorned with approximately 23,000 flowering plants of various varieties.
According to the Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward People's Committee, the project aims to enhance the environmental landscape and create distinctive floral and artistic attractions along Prenn Pass, a major gateway to the Da Lat area.
The improvements are being implemented in a coordinated manner, taking into account local conditions, landscape planning, terrain characteristics, and requirements for managing the mountain pass.
The decorative installations will be maintained and cared for beyond the 2026 Da Lat Flower Festival, gradually creating a greener, more attractive space that reflects the region's cultural identity.
The initiative is also expected to help promote Lam Dong's image and strengthen Da Lat's appeal as a tourist destination.