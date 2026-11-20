The Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association, located at 122 Suong Nguyet Anh Street, Ben Thanh Ward, officially opens the Ho Chi Minh City FIAP Exhibition Center on November 19.

Photographic artist Tran Thi Thu Dong presents FIAP emblems to the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association and Vietnamese organizations participating in the festival. (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City FIAP Exhibition Center was held on November 19 at the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association, located at 122 Suong Nguyet Anh Street, Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The event also marked the opening of the international photo exhibition “Photography Without Borders” and the international photography workshop “Ho Chi Minh City – City of Photography.”

These activities are part of the third Ho Chi Minh City International Photography Festival 2026.

The Ho Chi Minh City FIAP Exhibition Center is headed by photographic artist Doan Hoai Trung, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association.

Photographic artist Doan Hoai Trung, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The center was established under an agreement between the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association and the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), signed at the 37th FIAP Congress in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The center will showcase outstanding Vietnamese and international photographic works, provide photographic artists with greater access to FIAP's international exhibitions and competitions, and help bring Vietnamese photography to a global audience.

According to the center's management board, an application to host the 2030 FIAP Congress has been submitted through the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists.

International photographers visit the event and exchange insights. (Photo: SGGP)

Selected photographs on display at the exhibition

Selected photographs on display at the exhibition.

By Thien Thanh - Translated by Kim Khanh