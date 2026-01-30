HCMC selects six technology firms to partner in digital data development

Ho Chi Minh City has announced six major technology companies that will partner with municipal departments and agencies to accelerate data creation in support of comprehensive digital transformation.

Data is the core foundation of digital transformation. The image shows the digital transformation exhibition area at the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, term 2025-2030.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a directive requiring departments, agencies, and units citywide to coordinate with designated partner companies to implement Government Resolution No. 214 on promoting data creation for comprehensive digital transformation.

Under the plan, six technology enterprises have been selected as strategic partners including Mobifone Telecommunications Corporation, Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), Viettel Group, FPT Corporation, MK Group Corporation, and CMC Technology Group Corporation.

The city has clearly assigned partnerships between companies and individual agencies and units. For example, the Office of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will work with Mobifone, Viettel, and VNPT, with Mobifone serving as the lead partner. The Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department has been assigned Mobifone as its partner. Other departments and units will similarly coordinate with one to four technology companies, depending on their scope of work and data needs.

Leaders of relevant departments, agencies, and units are required to proactively work with partner enterprises to carry out data creation tasks. At the same time, they must closely coordinate to effectively implement the city’s campaign to build and complete national and specialized databases in Ho Chi Minh City, ensuring progress, quality, and compliance with assigned targets and requirements.

Government Resolution No. 214/NQ-CP, released on July 23, 2025, establishes an action plan aimed at fostering data generation as a basis for thorough digital transformation. The resolution identifies data as the core resource for developing digital government, the digital economy, and digital society. It requires ministries, agencies, and localities to review, standardize, clean, and update national and specialized databases, strengthen data connectivity and sharing, and ensure synchronous interoperability to improve governance efficiency and the delivery of public services to citizens and businesses.

