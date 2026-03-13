HCMC leaders inspect election preparations in several communes, special zone

Ho Chi Minh City leaders inspected election preparations in Con Dao Special Zone and several communes in Cu Chi to ensure readiness for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term.

On the afternoon of March 12, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee Nguyen Van Tho conducted an on-site inspection of preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term in Con Dao Special Zone.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee Nguyen Van Tho inspects a polling station.

Representatives of the Con Dao Election Committee reported that election preparations have been carried out in a synchronized manner and on schedule.

The special zone has established five electoral units with ten polling stations. As of now, there are 7,883 voters registered to participate in the election of National Assembly deputies and Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council deputies, while 4,137 voters will join the election of deputies to the Con Dao People’s Council.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee Nguyen Van Tho chairs a working session with leaders and the Election Committee of Con Dao Special Zone.

Through the survey, Mr. Nguyen Van Tho acknowledged and highly appreciated the proactive efforts of the Con Dao Election Committee in preparing for election day. He requested the locality to continue reviewing and updating voter lists accurately and fully, especially voters currently working at sea, and to strengthen communication efforts.

Moreover, the locality should also closely follow detailed operational plans and contingency scenarios to promptly handle any arising situations, ensuring the election takes place on schedule, democratically, safely, and in accordance with regulations.

On the same afternoon, Mr. Pham Thanh Kien, member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Organization Commission under the HCMC Party Committee, inspected election preparations at several polling stations in the communes of Nhuan Duc, Phu Hoa Dong and Cu Chi.

Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Thanh Kien (center) inspects a polling station.

The working group carefully reviewed areas displaying candidate lists, voting booths, ballot boxes and other election facilities.

Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Thanh Kien inspects election preparations in Phu Hoa Dong Commune. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

After the inspection, Mr. Pham Thanh Kien noted that polling stations in the three communes were decorated in accordance with regulations and properly arranged in line with the guidelines of the city’s Election Committee.

Members of the election teams demonstrated a proactive spirit and firm understanding of procedures, with preparations being carried out in a serious and enthusiastic atmosphere.

He also commended the responsibility and efforts of local authorities and expressed confidence that the election day would proceed smoothly and achieve positive results. Mr. Pham Thanh Kien urged localities to continue reviewing remaining tasks and provide detailed guidance to election teams to ensure the election is organized solemnly and in compliance with regulations.

