HCMC accelerates construction of metro line connecting to Long Thanh Airport

Ho Chi Minh City has requested relevant agencies and units to urgently accelerate the construction of a metro line connecting the city with Long Thanh International Airport.

Ho Chi Minh City is expediting the construction of a metro line to connect the city with Long Thanh International Airport.

On March 13, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued a notice conveying the conclusion of Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong regarding the progress of Phase 2 of the Metro Line 2 project, the Ben Thanh – Thu Thiem section, and the Thu Thiem – Long Thanh railway project. These are two important transport infrastructure projects that will contribute to strengthening connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and Long Thanh International Airport.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested heads of departments, agencies, and relevant units to urgently review the tasks assigned to them and concentrate on implementation with a strong sense of urgency and determination, ensuring the completion of the established milestones. In particular, the Ben Thanh–Thu Thiem metro project must prepare all necessary conditions for groundbreaking before April 20.

The municipal People’s Committee has also specified key implementation deadlines. By March 15, relevant units must complete the establishment of the project appraisal council and select a consulting unit to verify the feasibility study report, including the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED).

Before March 20, the concerned agencies are required to finalize the mid-term report and submit it for appraisal and approval of the route alignment plan, locations of structures along the route, technological solutions, and the list of applicable technical codes and standards, while completing procedures related to environmental licensing.

For the subsequent steps, before April 15, relevant units must submit to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for approval the list of land funds to be used for payment under the BT (Build–Transfer) contract in March 2026. In addition, the appraisal and approval of the investment project, as well as the selection of investors, must be completed before April 15.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, accelerating the progress of these two projects aims to soon establish an efficient transport corridor connecting the city’s central area with Long Thanh International Airport, thereby enhancing the capacity of transport infrastructure and promoting the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern region.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh