Ho Chi Minh City leads digital transformation in healthcare

Deputy Minister of Health Vu Manh Ha had a working session on medical work in Ho Chi Minh City with the municipal People’s Committee on October 31.

Deputy Minister of Health Vu Manh Ha speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said that, following three months of departmental consolidation, the city’s healthcare sector has achieved notable results, including ensuring effective epidemic prevention, containing outbreaks, implementing regular health check-ups for residents, and taking a leading role in digital transformation.

However, the city’s healthcare sector continues to face several challenges requiring the Ministry of Health’s guidance and oversight, such as streamlining the two-tier local healthcare model, advancing digital transformation, and supplementing regulations for home-based medical examinations and treatment.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister of Health Vu Manh Ha praised the efforts of Ho Chi Minh City’s healthcare sector in providing medical care to residents in recent months. He requested the city to strengthen its healthcare network from the municipal level to grassroots facilities to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in serving the public.

He also emphasized the need to continue training and rotating medical staff and to implement supportive policies for doctors and healthcare workers, particularly at the grassroots level. In addition, Ho Chi Minh City needs to lead in digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence in healthcare, integrate data across hospitals, reform administrative procedures, and reduce patient waiting times.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh