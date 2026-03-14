Ho Chi Minh City leaders review preparations for upcoming elections

A working delegation of the Election Committee for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council in the 2026–2031 term inspected preparations for the upcoming elections at ten wards on March 14.

On the morning of March 14, Working Delegation No. 5 of the Election Committee for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term, led by Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, worked with ten wards on preparations for the upcoming elections on March 15.

At the current time, the wards have completed the public posting of voter and candidate lists and also organized various communication activities to ensure voters understand and exercise their rights and obligations.

Some localities have coordinated with businesses in their areas to facilitate workers and laborers in participating fully in the election.

Local authorities have also drawn up detailed plans to ensure security, public order and health safety for voters and election staff, along with plans to address any situations that may arise.

HCMC Party Committee Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong commends local authorities for their proactive and active preparations for the elections.

The Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee highly appreciated the proactive and serious spirit of the localities in preparing for the election.

He asked relevant units to continue carefully reviewing all procedures, ensure sufficient personnel for election services and vote counting, and strictly comply with regulations and timelines to avoid errors. He also stressed the importance of information security and confidentiality, as well as the regular updating, compilation and timely reporting of election results in accordance with regulations.

Overview of the working session in Lai Thieu Ward.

Leaders of Phu An Ward and Thu Dau Mot Ward report on the progress of election preparations in their localities.

Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong also asked local authorities to further strengthen communication efforts to create an enthusiastic atmosphere among voters, contributing to the successful organization of the major national event.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong inspects election preparations at a polling station in Binh Nham Quarter, Lai Thieu Ward.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan inspects a polling station in Hung Tho Quarter, Thuan An Ward.

After the working session, the delegation divided into teams to inspect election preparations at several polling stations in various wards.

A working team surveys a polling station in Thanh Binh Quarter, Thuan An Ward.

On the same day, another delegation led by Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, directly inspected and supervised polling stations No. 1 and No. 2 of Electoral Unit No. 1 in Ben Cat Ward.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong leads a working delegation to inspect and survey several polling stations in Ben Cat Ward.

The delegates reviewed the decoration of polling stations, the placement of ballot boxes, areas for guiding and assisting voters in exercising their voting rights, and voting booths.

Following the inspection, the delegation noted that the polling stations were decorated uniformly and in accordance with regulations, with facilities and equipment fully prepared to serve the election day.

By Tam Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong