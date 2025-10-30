HCMC boosts grassroots governance with digital transformation training

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology has launched a two-day training conference to strengthen state management capacity in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation for local government officials.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology this morning organized a training conference on state management in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation for officials and civil servants working at people’s committees in 168 communes and wards across the city.

At this morning's training conference on state management in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation for officials and civil servants organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology

The two-day training session (October 30 and November 6) is conducted in both in-person and online formats. Its goal is to equip officials and civil servants in grassroots units with specialized knowledge and professional skills to effectively operate within the city’s new management model. This is particularly significant as the city implements government decrees on decentralization and delegation of authority in the fields of science and technology, as well as the organization of a two-tier local government system.

Deputy Director Le Thanh Minh of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology stated at the opening ceremony that the training conference would help enhance the state management capacity in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation for officials and civil servants working at grassroots units in communes and wards .

The training program is designed with a strong focus on practical applications in state management at local level. Participants will be updated on new regulations and detailed administrative procedures, such as the process of establishing science and technology organizations, intellectual property management, and high-tech administration. Another key component of the training covers state management of public investment projects and guidance on preparing budget estimates for science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation activities at the commune and ward levels.

In recent years, Ho Chi Minh City has established itself as the leading center for innovation, science and technology, and digital transformation in the country. According to the 2025 Provincial Innovation Index (PII), Ho Chi Minh City achieved a total score of 59.33, ranking second nationwide. As per the 2025 Global Innovation Index (GII) report, Vietnam is positioned at 44th place, with Ho Chi Minh City playing a crucial role in enhancing the nation's standing on the international stage.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan