Ho Chi Minh City expands public spaces with two parks along Saigon River

Two park projects along the eastern bank of the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City are nearing completion, creating new public spaces.

Two park projects along the eastern bank of the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City are nearing completion, creating new public spaces that attract thousands of visitors daily and contribute to the city’s urban landscape and tourism development.

Saigon Riverside Park (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

On the afternoon of March 12, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Le Ngoc Linh said that the department had reported to the city’s People’s Committee the preliminary results of implementing two projects to renovate and upgrade the eastern bank of the Saigon River.

The projects consist of Saigon Riverside Park from Ba Son Bridge to the roof of the Thu Thiem Tunnel, and Creative Park from Ba Son Bridge to Thu Thiem Bridge, both located in An Khanh Ward.

The two projects are implemented through private-sector participation to create more public spaces, enhance the urban landscape, and boost tourism and services along the Saigon River.

The Saigon Riverside Park project spans approximately 14 hectares, comprising 13 components, of which 12 have been completed.

Notable facilities include a community activity space, a multi-purpose activity yard, a boat pier, a rock garden, a riverside park area, a sunflower field, a pedestrian bridge renovated from Ong Cay Bridge, fountains and other public utility facilities.

Among these, the wetland ecological park component has not yet been implemented owing to insufficient funding.

Regarding Creative Park, the section from Ba Son Bridge to Thu Thiem Bridge, the project covers about ten hectares with ten components. So far, seven out of ten components have been completed, including a community activity yard, jogging and cycling paths, a multi-purpose yard, a creative activity area, a sports area, an operations building and a parking lot.

The remaining three components yet to be implemented include rest pavilions, a waterway pier and a landscape bridge.

On average, the parks welcome thousands of visitors each day. During major events such as festivals, art programs, or fireworks displays, the number of visitors can reach tens of thousands. Entry to the parks is completely free, and visitors only pay when using service facilities.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong