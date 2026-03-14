Polling stations in Ho Chi Minh City ready for election day

By noon on March 14, many polling stations in Ho Chi Minh City had completed preparations for the election day on March 15.

As observed by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, at polling stations, election staff, neighborhood officials and residential group leaders were busy cleaning, organizing and decorating the polling areas in preparation for the election day on the morning of March 15.

On March 14, an inspection delegation from the Election Committee for deputies to the 16th National Assembly at Electoral Unit No. 10, led by Ms. Duong Thi Huyen Tram, Head of the Social Affairs Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and Deputy Head of the Election Committee for Electoral Unit No. 10, inspected election preparations at several polling stations in Trung My Tay and An Phu Dong wards.

According to observations, by noon on March 14, most preparations for election day on the morning of March 15 had been basically completed. Some polling stations had conducted trial runs of the voting procedures and held review meetings to improve the organization of the election.

At several polling stations located in schools and newly assigned neighborhood offices, members of election teams, neighborhood officials, police and grassroots security forces were busy cleaning and arranging the areas to ensure they were tidy and well organized.

At some polling stations set up at private homes, local residents had proactively offered their premises and supported logistics, including meals and rest areas, to help ensure smooth election organization.

>>>Below are photos from inspections of election preparations at several polling stations.

Related News Ho Chi Minh City leaders review preparations for upcoming elections

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong