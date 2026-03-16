HCMC to auction 8 land plots in Thu Thiem, 42 other land areas

Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities have issued a plan for land-use rights auctions in 2026, under which eight land lots in Thu Thiem New Urban Area and 42 other land plots managed by the city’s Land Fund Development Center will be put up for auction.

Land plots in Thu Thiem New Urban Area (Photo: SGGP)

According to the plan released by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the Ho Chi Minh City Land Development Center will organize auctions for eight land lots located in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area and 42 other land plots under its management.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment has been assigned to coordinate with relevant departments, agencies, and units, in line with their assigned functions and responsibilities, to determine the proposed starting prices and official reserve prices for the auctions. The department will also complete the necessary procedures and advise the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee on issuing decisions approving the auction plans, the reserve prices, and the organization of the land-use rights auctions.

For cases involving land leases, the department will sign land lease contracts and issue certificates of land-use rights and ownership of assets attached to land for organizations winning the auctions. The agency will also take the lead in handing over land on site and granting the relevant certificates to the successful organizational bidders.

At the grassroots level, the Economic, Infrastructure, and Urban Division of the wards where the auctioned land plots are located will coordinate with relevant departments and agencies to determine the proposed starting prices and official reserve prices. Based on dossiers provided by relevant units or successful bidders, these divisions will advise the chairpersons of commune-level People’s Committees on issuing decisions approving the auction plans, the reserve prices, and the organization of the land-use rights auctions.

They will also take charge of handing over land on site and granting certificates of land-use rights and ownership of assets attached to land to individual auction winners.

Related News Ho Chi Minh City to auction land plots in Thu Thiem New Urban Area

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Kim Khanh