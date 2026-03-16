Ho Chi Minh City tightens oversight of water-based recreational activities

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has directed local authorities and tourism operators to strengthen inspection and supervision of water-based recreational activities and vehicles, aiming to ensure absolute safety for visitors.

Ho Chi Minh City requests increased inspection and supervision of water-based recreational activities (Photo: SGGP/ `Quoc Hung)

This afternoon, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee signed Document No. 1921/UBND-DT, which conveys the directive from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee regarding the enhancement of management for water-based recreational vehicles within the city. This initiative aims to ensure order, security, and safety for both residents and tourists.

In accordance with the directive, the People's Committees of Tang Nhon Phu, Binh Thoi, and Long Binh wards are tasked with the complete implementation of the directives issued by the Department of Construction. Additionally, they are to provide guidance, conduct inspections, and maintain regular oversight of the units responsible for managing water-based recreational areas, in alignment with applicable legal regulations.

For the relevant units, including Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Joint Stock Company, Phu Tho Tourism Services Joint Stock Company, and Vinhomes Grand Park Management Board, management must ensure compliance with requirements regarding the organization of activities, registration of water-based recreational vehicles, and necessary safety conditions.

It is important to note that the People's Committee of Long Binh Ward is tasked with the responsibility of thoroughly inspecting and overseeing activities in the freshwater lake section of Grand Park, which spans 36 hectares, as part of the Phuoc Thien Residential and Park project. The city of Ho Chi Minh has made it clear that this area will remain inactive until all legal requirements are completely fulfilled.

In addition, the People's Committees of 168 wards, communes, and the special zone in the city are tasked with urgently reviewing tourist and recreational areas with artificial ponds, lakes, or water bodies belonging to inland waterways, seaports, and maritime areas to include them in the planning of water-based recreational activities within the city's overall planning. Local authorities are simultaneously guiding and implementing the procedures for declaring operating areas as stipulated in Decree No. 48/2019/ND-CP and related amending and supplementing decrees.

The city also requires increased inspection and supervision of water-based recreational activities and the use of vehicles serving this type of activity to ensure absolute safety for participants.

The Department of Tourism is tasked with continuing to disseminate and guide localities and amusement park management units to comply with regulations; and to organize training for vehicle operators and provide safety training for participants.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is tasked with urgently reviewing the Department of Construction's proposal to draft a decision to replace Decision No. 13/2025/QD-UBND, and submitting it to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee before March 27, 2026.

The Department of Construction, in coordination with the Department of Tourism and local authorities, will guide and inspect the management of water-based recreational vehicles; promptly compile difficulties and obstacles to advise the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for consideration and resolution.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan