HCMC ethnic, religious communities well prepare for national elections

HCMC’s diverse ethnic and religious communities are actively getting ready for the upcoming national elections through tailored, multilingual propaganda and strong local leadership.

Currently, within the ancient ambiance of Tue Thanh Assembly Hall located in Cho Lon Ward, vividly striking propaganda banners enthusiastically promoting the upcoming election day are solemnly suspended directly in front of the primary campus.

Immediately at the main entrance, the comprehensive list detailing the official candidates vying for positions in the National Assembly tenure 2026-2031 and the subsequent People’s Councils is systematically and meticulously posted, deliberately positioned to ensure optimal visibility for all attendees.

Head Lu Chan Loi of the Management Board of Tue Thanh Assembly Hall shared: “Because this is a sacred sanctuary continually filled with the smoke of burning incense, it’s necessary to unequivocally encase the documents in glass to prevent falling ash from detrimentally affecting the pristine condition of the candidate lists.”

He emphasized that every single name inscribed upon this board is inextricably linked to the profound expectations of citizens, meaning they must preserve it with the utmost solemnity.

For an extensive period, Tue Thanh Assembly Hall has functioned not merely as a familiar spiritual gathering sanctuary for the local Chinese demographic, but as an exceedingly popular destination for numerous city residents and international tourists alike. Consequently, during every election cycle, this specific location organically transforms into a uniquely extraordinary and highly effective propaganda dissemination point.

According to Head Lu Chan Loi, the Cho Lon Ward leaders proactively collaborated with the Assembly Hall Management Board to organize and implement comprehensive propaganda initiatives from an exceptionally early stage.

Given its distinctive characteristic as a prominent historical relic experiencing a massive daily influx of diverse visitors, the assembly hall was adequately supplied with vital information to seamlessly integrate political propaganda through various highly engaging methodologies, ensuring that absolutely anyone visiting the assembly hall can effortlessly access this crucial information.

Furthermore, whenever curious individuals, particularly international tourists, actively seek additional information, the dedicated management board members or knowledgeable tour guides consistently provide supplementary explanations detailing the profound significance of this exceptionally important political event.

This comprehensive electoral propaganda initiative isn’t exclusively confined within the Chinese community; rather, it is simultaneously being deployed extensively across various other religious communities residing within the city.

At the Nurul Islam Mosque, situated in Gia Dinh Ward, the atmosphere excitedly anticipating the upcoming election day is consistently highlighted and thoroughly discussed during numerous communal gatherings.

Ara Fath, the dedicated Secretary of the Representative Board of the HCMC Islamic Community and the esteemed Deputy Head of the Nurul Islam Mosque Management Board, articulated that the Islamic demographic within the municipality possesses a profound awareness regarding the paramount significance of the upcoming elections.

Through various communal encounters, regular religious gatherings, or significantly crowded festive occasions, critical content intrinsically related to the electoral process is effectively transmitted in an exceptionally accessible, comprehensible, and engaging manner.

As informed by Head Lu Chan Loi, across multiple election cycles, propaganda work has increasingly innovated, becoming more suitable for urban lifestyles and specific target groups. However, the most important element remains that citizens must understand the process correctly to participate with a deep sense of responsibility.

As a prestigious community figure, he proactively attends ward meetings and information sessions related to election work. “I must firmly grasp the guidelines and regulations, only then can I accurately explain them to the people,” he shared.

In the Islamic community, the sharing of dignitaries and prestigious individuals also contributes to orienting awareness, helping people better understand the election’s significance, thereby raising civic responsibility. “We desire to contribute to creating a tighter bond between Islamic community voters and voters across HCMC and the country, aiming to select truly dedicated delegates capable of representing the people’s will,” shared Secretary Ara Fath.

According to Party Secretary and Election Steering Committee Head of Gia Dinh Ward Trieu Le Khanh, implementing the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term is proceeding seriously, precisely on schedule, and strictly following legal regulations. The close coordination between various agencies and sociopolitical organizations has successfully created exceptionally high consensus and robust support among the people.

In An Dong Ward, Chairman Nguyen Dinh Quy of the ward’s Fatherland Front Committee, shared: “The ward has a diverse demographic structure with many ethnic minorities and religious followers. The Chinese ethnic community accounts for 27 percent of the population. Therefore, the locality closely coordinated with the party committee, authorities, and a dedicated team of prestigious individuals and religious officials to step up propaganda work under various forms.”

Besides direct propaganda in residential areas and community sessions, the locality integrates information through bulletin boards, official documents, Zalo groups, and social networks. The ward promotes the role of prestigious Chinese officials in the community to convey election information approachably, creating profound consensus.

Diverse propaganda forms The HCMC Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs organized numerous conferences regarding the upcoming elections of 16th National Assembly deputies and members of the People’s Council (tenure 2026-2031) for prestigious individuals, dignitaries, and monks citywide. Propaganda documents are translated into multiple languages like Chinese, Cham, and Khmer. Over 25,000 copies have been printed and distributed to ethnic minority households. This massive effort ensures citizens fully grasp their civic rights, representing an effective communication strategy fostering trust and widespread participation.

