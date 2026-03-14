HCMC implements Government decree on economical and efficient use of energy

Ho Chi Minh City has issued a directive to implement a Government decree detailing provisions and measures for enforcing the Law on Economic and Efficient Use of Energy.

Ho Chi Minh City implements the Government's decree on economical and efficient use of energy. (Photo: SGGP)

It aims to strengthen energy management and improve energy efficiency across production, business activities, and daily life.

On March 13, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha signed Official Document No. 1775/UBND-KT conveying the directive of the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee on the implementation of Decree No. 30/2026/ND-CP, dated January 21, 2026, issued by the Government. The decree stipulates several detailed provisions and organizational measures for enforcing the Law on Economic and Efficient Use of Energy.

The city authorities request heads of departments, agencies, and relevant units, as well as chairpersons of the People’s Committees of communes, wards, and special zones, to urgently study, disseminate, and popularize the contents of the decree among agencies, organizations, enterprises, and individuals under their management to ensure strict and effective implementation in accordance with regulations.

The Department of Industry and Trade has been assigned to take the lead in carrying out state management tasks in this field. The department is responsible for formulating and submitting to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for approval a plan to implement the National Program on Economic and Efficient Use of Energy for the 2026–2030 period in the city, with completion required before March 31, 2026.

The Department of Industry and Trade will also review, inspect, and compile a list of key energy-consuming establishments for submission to the municipal People’s Committee for promulgation before March 31 each year. In addition, the department is tasked with inspecting, evaluating, and consolidating information from reports and energy-use plans submitted by state budget-funded agencies and key energy-consuming establishments.

Furthermore, the department will conduct periodic or ad hoc inspections of energy labeling for vehicles and equipment already bearing energy labels and circulating on the market, including products traded on e-commerce platforms. At the same time, it will receive and consolidate reports from manufacturers and importers of vehicles and equipment subject to mandatory energy labeling in order to advise the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in reporting to the Ministry of Industry and Trade before March 31 of the following year.

The Department of Construction has been assigned to implement regulations and technical standards on economical and efficient energy use within sectors under its management. The department will also coordinate with the Department of Industry and Trade to provide guidance on energy management at key energy-consuming establishments. At the same time, it will take the lead in inspecting energy labeling activities for transport vehicles and construction materials circulating on the market.

Other agencies, including the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Department of Finance, the Department of Education and Training, the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Tourism, and the Ho Chi Minh City Inspectorate, have also been assigned to coordinate in implementing relevant standards, policies, communication campaigns, training programs, and inspection activities.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also requires economic organizations, as well as manufacturing and importing establishments dealing with vehicles, equipment, and construction materials subject to mandatory energy labeling, to fully comply with the prescribed reporting regime.

During the course of implementation, should any difficulties or obstacles arise, relevant units are requested to promptly report them to the competent authorities and the Department of Industry and Trade for consolidation and submission to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Ministry of Industry and Trade for consideration and further guidance.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh