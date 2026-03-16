Ho Chi Minh City achieves 99 percent voter turnout in election

Nearly all eligible voters in Ho Chi Minh City cast their ballots on the election day on March 15, with 99 percent turnout and 38 wards and communes achieving full participation, according to the city’s Election Committee.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee, residents across the city enthusiastically exercised their voting rights on election day, with a high voter turnout meeting the set targets. Election day was truly a festival of the people.

The committee reported on the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

As of 10 p.m. on March 15, the voter turnout across Ho Chi Minh City reached 99 percent. All 168 localities recorded voter participation above 95 percent, including 38 wards and communes that achieved a 100 percent turnout rate. No polling station recorded a turnout below 50 percent.

Election teams sealed ballot boxes and officially closed the voting period in accordance with regulations. Unused and spoiled ballots were sealed and recorded before election teams opened the main and mobile ballot boxes to begin counting.

Voters in Cat Lai Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, cast their ballots. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

By the end of the day, voters assessed that the election for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term had been conducted carefully, democratically and in accordance with the law.

Weather conditions across the city were also favorable for voters to go to the polling stations. Security and public order remained stable, while major traffic routes were clear with no congestion, ensuring safe travel to polling stations.

Communication systems used for reporting election results operated smoothly without interruption. Necessary technical and material conditions were fully prepared in accordance with regulations, effectively supporting both the voting process and vote counting.

The Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee affirmed that the election for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term held on March 15 in the city was successfully conducted, ensuring progress, safety and compliance with legal regulations.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong