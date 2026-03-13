All polling stations for election day in HCMC ensure fire safety

All polling stations for election day, March 15, have been inspected and meet fire prevention and rescue safety requirements. Meanwhile, security and traffic control measures are being strengthened to ensure a safe and orderly election day.

On the afternoon of March 12, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, hosted a press briefing to provide information on the socio-economic situation in Ho Chi Minh City.

The briefing was co-chaired by Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the city Party Committee and Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong provides information at the press conference.

At the press conference, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong said that press agencies have comprehensively reflected preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly of Vietnam and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term in the city.

This has helped voters get better information related to the upcoming election day.

According to him, preparations for the election in Ho Chi Minh City have so far been ensured. Localities are now focusing on completing the final technical steps and reviewing necessary conditions to ensure the election is held safely, in accordance with regulations, and truly becomes a festival of the entire people.

Overview of the conference

Providing additional information, Lieutenant Colonel Tran Xuan Phuong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Division (PC07) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, said that the unit has implemented various measures to strengthen fire prevention and rescue safety to serve the election in the city.

So far, all polling stations across Ho Chi Minh City have been inspected and guided to ensure fire prevention and rescue safety conditions. At the same time, authorities have organized 1,884 communication sessions on fire safety measures in residential areas across 168 wards, communes and special zones, helping raise awareness among election organizers and residents. Firefighting and rescue drills have also been conducted at two polling stations to assess and improve response capabilities.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Van Binh provides information on the traffic situation at the press briefing.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Van Binh, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police Division (PC08), said that the unit will deploy 100 percent of its personnel before, during and after the election period to regulate traffic, conduct patrols and support residents. Officers and equipment will be on duty.

In addition, the city’s camera system will be fully utilized to monitor traffic conditions and promptly handle congestion or accidents. The unit will also coordinate with other units to proactively monitor the situation, prevent and promptly detect any acts aimed at disrupting the election or exploiting it to spread misinformation.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong