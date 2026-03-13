HCMC deploys smart technology to eradicate house number matrix

The HCMC Digital Transformation Center is partnering with Google and using GIS software to digitize and standardize its complex house numbering system for better urban management.

An alleyway on Luong Van Can Street in Vung Tau Ward is sequentially numbered right from its entrance (Photo: SGGP)

According to the HCMC Department of Construction, the digital address data software, which intricately integrates the Geographic Information System (GIS) into house number management, has undergone pilot implementation in An Khanh Ward. This procedure will continue with comprehensive evaluations and refinements to facilitate its universal application across the entire municipality.

This software inherits the robust framework previously utilized in 2024 for the former Thu Duc City. The standardized and updated data encompasses various crucial information fields, namely the household head’s name, house number, street name, neighborhood, map sheet number, land parcel number, and precise positional coordinates. Currently, approximately 80 percent of the data across the former Thu Duc City territory has been integrated and geographically displayed on the GIS platform.

A leader of the An Khanh Ward People’s Committee stated that issuing house number certificates is executed directly on the application software via a network environment. This process employs digital signatures and entirely eliminates paper documents, significantly reducing processing time. By accessing the software system, citizens can ascertain the exact area of their house and corresponding land parcel number. “Managing, updating, and issuing numbers on the GIS software will not alter house numbers already granted to residents,” the official shared.

To prepare for the municipal-wide application of this common software in house number management, the Binh Chanh Commune administration has recently expedited the completion of presenting residents with new house number plates utilizing an updated numbering methodology.

According to Vice Chairwoman of the commune People's Committee Duong Thi Uyen Chi, since the local government reorganization, commune leaders directed specialized agencies to review house number issuance. During this process, leadership recognized that past assignments were executed asynchronously, engendering considerable difficulties in locating addresses.

To facilitate convenience and accelerate digitalization in local management, the commune reissued house numbers in a systematic, scientific sequence. They also standardized house number data by closely linking it with land information like parcel coordinates and specific routes.

“Up to the present date, the commune has successfully allocated house numbers, distributed official notifications, and presented plates to nearly 18,000 households. The reissuance of these plates won’t adversely affect citizens’ intrinsic rights, nor does it compel them to modify related documentation. However, if residents genuinely wish to update to the new number, requests will still be accommodated,” asserted Vice Chairwoman Duong Thi Uyen Chi.

A resident in Binh Chanh Commune has recently been issued and affixed with a new house number (Photo: SGGP)

Similarly, according to the An Phu Dong Ward People’s Committee, applying software for numbering and affixing plates inherits the house numbering scheme of the former District 12 People’s Committee.

This involves comprehensively updating and digitizing data pertaining to house numbers, street names, and land parcel coordinates onto the GIS platform to serve management and search purposes. The preliminary application of GIS has yielded substantial efficacy in integrating spatial data, thereby supporting planning management, construction order, and the meticulous tracking of house number fluctuations.

According to the HCMC Digital Transformation Center, the development of unified, citywide GIS software for numbering and affixing house plates is undergoing vigorous deployment. The center’s Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh informed that following the directive of the municipal People’s Committee on applying GIS technology in urban governance, the shared digital map is fully operational.

The Center will organize an evaluation of the GIS application model for house plates in An Khanh Ward exactly within the first quarter of 2026. Predicated on these results, they’ll develop a novel software system for managing records citywide.

Information data regarding house numbers in An Khanh Ward will be updated for comprehensive management on the software system

Regarding the exploitation of geographic information data, the HCMC Digital Transformation Center will collaborate closely with the municipal Public Security Department to facilitate the authentication of household heads’ information, ensuring seamless synchronization among house number data, residential data, and land data.

The Land Registration Office will continuously update and modify the database whenever fluctuations occur, striving toward the ultimate objective where each distinct address is unequivocally linked to a unified identifier, thereby serving state management with optimal efficiency.

Once addresses are standardized and centrally managed, critical matters such as construction licensing, population management, fire prevention, search and rescue operations, postal logistics, and e-commerce will be supported far more effectively. Most notably, this will empower the city to strategically orient the deployment, adjustment of planning, and optimal allocation of investment resources for civil projects to serve the populace.

According to Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh, once the system is fully operational, house number data will be seamlessly shared on the HCMC Digital Citizen application. Residents can utilize this application to look up address information and submit immediate feedback if they detect any discrepancies compared to the actual current status. These reports will be received and processed entirely online, contributing significantly to “cleansing” and routinely updating the database. Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh firmly asserted that the application of technology in urban management won’t result in the mandatory alteration of current house numbers.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thanh Tam