Voter turnout in HCMC reaches 96.67 percent

As of 7:00 p.m. on March 15, voter turnout in HCMC had reached 96.67 percent, reflecting the strong participation of local voters in the election of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, casts his ballot at Polling Station No. 14 in Hoc Mon Commune, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, casts his ballot at Polling Station No. 14 in Hoc Mon Commune, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

The Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee has released an update on the progress of the election for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and members of the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term across the city.

According to the committee, by 7:00 p.m., the proportion of voters casting their ballots had reached 96.67 percent, marking an increase of 18.81 percentage points compared with the turnout recorded at 3:00 p.m. the same day.

Across the city, 161 out of 168 communes, wards, and special zones reported voter turnout exceeding 90 percent, including 31 communes and wards where voter participation reached 100 percent.

Notably, no polling station recorded a voter turnout below 50 percent, indicating broad engagement and a strong sense of civic responsibility among voters throughout the city.

Voters queue to cast ballots at Polling Station No. 14 at Do Van Day Secondary School in Hoc Mon Commune, HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

By the end of the day, polling stations throughout the city maintained a vibrant and enthusiastic atmosphere, with voters actively participating in the electoral process, transforming the occasion into a true celebration of the people. Voters expressed confidence in the success of the election and spoke highly of the quality of the summary biographies and action programs presented by candidates running for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and members of the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Many city voters noted that this election had been conducted in a thorough, democratic, and law-compliant manner. Each voter participating in the ballot viewed their vote as a meaningful contribution to the overall success of the election.

Local authorities actively mobilized voters to take part in the election, resulting in a steady and rapid increase in voter turnout. Communication and public information efforts at polling stations were maintained continuously through various channels, including pano displays, posters, and public loudspeaker systems, helping to foster an atmosphere of enthusiasm among residents.

On election day, March 15, weather conditions across the city were favorable for voters to cast their ballots. Major transport routes remained smooth and unobstructed, ensuring safe and convenient access to polling stations. Meanwhile, communication systems—including Metronet, telephone, fax, and internet services—used for election reporting operated stably throughout the day, with no disruptions recorded.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh