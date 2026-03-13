HCMC leaders inspect election preparations in communes

On the morning of March 13, a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City inspected preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and members of People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term in several polling areas.

Working Group No. 1 inspects the polling station at the inter-hamlet office serving Hamlets 3, 4 and 5. (Photo: SGGP)

The inspection led by Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong, aimed to ensure that all preparations were carried out in accordance with regulations, contributing to the successful organization of the election in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Working Group No. 1 reviewed the progress of election preparations at a number of polling stations located in Xuan Thoi Son, Hoc Mon, and Dong Thanh communes.

In Xuan Thoi Son Commune, the inspection team reviewed election preparations at Polling Station No. 2 located at the inter-hamlet office serving Hamlets 3, 4 and 5 and Polling Station No. 21 located at the inter-hamlet office serving Hamlets 52 and 53. The inspection focused on the overall ceremonial decorations, writing desks for voters to complete their ballots, the management of ballot papers, arrangements for guiding voters entering and leaving the polling stations, and the personnel assigned to the election teams.

The inspection is led by Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong. (Photo: SGGP)

Following the inspection, Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong noted that polling areas should be arranged more rationally and scientifically, particularly the desks where voters fill out their ballots, so as to ensure convenience during the voting process.

He also requested local authorities to continue thoroughly briefing members of the election teams on procedures and responsibilities, especially ballot counting and ballot management. The management of ballot papers must be conducted in a strict manner and in full compliance with regulations.

He also discussed and reviewed plans for fire prevention and firefighting, as well as emergency exits at the polling locations. Additionally, he noted that if the locality encounters any difficulties or obstacles, they should promptly report and propose solutions so that competent authorities can address them promptly.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong, inspects preparations for the election at Do Van Day Secondary School. (Photo: SGGP)

At Hoc Mon Commune, Mr. Le Quoc Phong inspected Polling Station No. 14 located at Do Van Day Secondary School and Polling Station No. 17 at the office of Hamlet 27 administrative board.

Notably, Do Van Day Secondary School will serve as Ho Chi Minh City’s live television broadcast point for the election.

Following the inspection, he assessed that preparations at the polling stations had generally met the required standards, with a serious yet enthusiastic atmosphere. He also noted that the locality should continue arranging and organizing polling areas in a manner that is convenient, well-structured, and in full compliance with regulations.

He requested the locality to assign clear focal points and closely coordinate with security forces, schools, and relevant units while proactively mobilizing additional volunteers with the highest level of readiness to ensure the election day proceeds smoothly.

The working group inspects the polling area in Hoc Mon Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

In Dong Thanh Commune, the working group inspected Polling Station No. 14, located at the office of the administrative board serving Hamlets 16 to 22, and Polling Station No. 58, located at the office of the administrative board serving Hamlets 104 to 107.

He requested that from now until Election Day, the locality continue to carefully review each task, encourage voters to cast their ballots early, and ensure full participation while guaranteeing that the vote-counting process is conducted with absolute accuracy.

He also wished the election teams every success in fulfilling their duties, urging them to maintain a strong sense of responsibility and continue making thorough preparations so that election day will take place safely, lawfully, and successfully.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong speaks with and encourages members of the hamlet-level election team. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong exchanges views with leaders of Dong Thanh Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh