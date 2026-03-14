Technical standards proposed for Ben Thanh – Can Gio railway project

Ho Chi Minh City has proposed that relevant authorities review and provide unified opinions on the key technical regulations and standards to be applied to the Ben Thanh – Can Gio railway project.

Ho Chi Minh City has proposed that the Ministry of Construction review and reach agreement on the list of technical regulations and standards to be applied to the Ben Thanh – Can Gio railway line (Illustrative photo).

On March 13, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee announced that the city had sent an official document to the Ministry of Construction requesting consideration and consensus on the list of major technical regulations and standards for the project.

According to the municipal People’s Committee, the project has been approved for investment. Vinspeed High-Speed Railway Investment and Development JSC has been assigned to study and invest in the construction in the form of direct investment in accordance with the Law on Investment, under a decision issued on December 5, 2025.

Based on the approved investment policy, the investor has proposed a list of key technical regulations and standards to be applied to the project. In accordance with current regulations, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested the Ministry of Construction to review and provide consensus on this list, serving as a basis for the city to grant approval before organizing the appraisal and approval of the feasibility study report, thereby ensuring compliance with relevant legal provisions.

The Ben Thanh – Can Gio railway line is expected to be approximately 54 km in length, with a maximum design speed of 350 km per hour, passing through nine communes and wards in Ho Chi Minh City. The starting point of the line will be located in Ben Thanh Ward, while the terminal station will be situated at the Vinhomes Green Paradise Urban Area in Can Gio Commune.

The project officially broke ground on December 19, 2025. Once commercial operations commence—expected in the fourth quarter of 2028—the railway line is anticipated to contribute to realizing the national transport development strategy while opening up new development space for Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern region, thereby promoting trade, tourism, real estate development, and the marine economy.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh