HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang calls for real action and accountability

On January 14, the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Development of Science and Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation held a conference to review its work in 2025 and outline key tasks and solutions for 2026 to implement the Politburo’s Resolution 57, the Secretariat’s Project 204 and the Government’s Project 06.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang delivers his concluding remarks at the conference.

Concluding at the conference, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized that the fastest path toward future development is through science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Resolution 57 has touched the thinking, awareness, and actions of cadres, civil servants, the business community and the public, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang said.

Reviewing outstanding achievements in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, he valued that Ho Chi Minh City has rolled out these initiatives and achieved tangible results in several sectors and areas of work. In many respects, the city is taking the lead compared with other localities nationwide. Alongside these achievements, he also pointed out obstacles, limitations and shortcomings that need to be addressed promptly.

Regarding mechanisms and policies, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary called for bold measures to allocate funding directly to enterprises, startups and scientists through task-ordering mechanisms, coupled with supervision and performance evaluation. He also urged stronger administrative reform in the science and technology sector to further promote business development.

The city’s Party chief also directed the development and completion of sector-specific databases and the continued refinement of databases on housing, land and public assets based on existing platforms. This would help clearly identify resources, improve efficiency in resource utilization for development and prevent waste. At the same time, he stressed the need to accelerate the digitization of records, complete a synchronized database system, strengthen training and capacity building for officials to meet new task requirements, and encourage the development of key performance indicators (KPIs) to standardize performance assessment and enhance the effectiveness of public service delivery.

The year 2026 should be defined by thinking for real, acting for real, taking real responsibility, and measuring results realistically to achieve real outcomes, Mr. Tran Luu Quang emphasized.

On this occasion, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee decided to award certificates of merit to 15 collectives and seven individuals for their outstanding achievements in advising on and implementing Politburo Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in the development of science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation in Ho Chi Minh City in 2025.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents certificates of merit from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to collectives and individuals.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh present certificates of merit from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to collectives and individuals.

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong present certificates of merit to collectives and individuals.

