Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang calls for real action and accountability

SGGPO

The year 2026 should be defined by real thinking, real action, real accountability and measurable outcomes, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang noted.

On January 14, the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Development of Science and Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation held a conference to review its work in 2025 and outline key tasks and solutions for 2026 to implement the Politburo’s Resolution 57, the Secretariat’s Project 204 and the Government’s Project 06.

quang.jpg
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang delivers his concluding remarks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Concluding at the conference, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized that the fastest path toward future development is through science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Resolution 57 has touched the thinking, awareness, and actions of cadres, civil servants, the business community and the public, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang said.

Reviewing outstanding achievements in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, he valued that Ho Chi Minh City has rolled out these initiatives and achieved tangible results in several sectors and areas of work. In many respects, the city is taking the lead compared with other localities nationwide. Alongside these achievements, he also pointed out obstacles, limitations and shortcomings that need to be addressed promptly.

Regarding mechanisms and policies, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary called for bold measures to allocate funding directly to enterprises, startups and scientists through task-ordering mechanisms, coupled with supervision and performance evaluation. He also urged stronger administrative reform in the science and technology sector to further promote business development.

The city’s Party chief also directed the development and completion of sector-specific databases and the continued refinement of databases on housing, land and public assets based on existing platforms. This would help clearly identify resources, improve efficiency in resource utilization for development and prevent waste. At the same time, he stressed the need to accelerate the digitization of records, complete a synchronized database system, strengthen training and capacity building for officials to meet new task requirements, and encourage the development of key performance indicators (KPIs) to standardize performance assessment and enhance the effectiveness of public service delivery.

The year 2026 should be defined by thinking for real, acting for real, taking real responsibility, and measuring results realistically to achieve real outcomes, Mr. Tran Luu Quang emphasized.

On this occasion, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee decided to award certificates of merit to 15 collectives and seven individuals for their outstanding achievements in advising on and implementing Politburo Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in the development of science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation in Ho Chi Minh City in 2025.

gen-h-z7429228585522-d88447c3ed0073c94e4cd18a78c0d458-7511-4664.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang (center) presents certificates of merit from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)
gen-h-z7429228592539-8f64c609acc245f3574663e15388f24b-449-2708.jpg
Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh present certificates of merit from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)
trao-1132-4531.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong present certificates of merit to collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)
Related News
By Van Minh, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

real action and accountability HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang outline key tasks solutions for 2026 he Politburo’s Resolution 57 the Secretariat’s Project 204 Government’s Project 06

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn