Ho Chi Minh City launches campaign to build and complete databases

Ho Chi Minh City has made efforts to promote a campaign to build and complete national and sector-specific databases across the city.

The campaign was launched on January 14 at a conference reviewing 2025 performance and outlining key tasks and solutions for 2026 to implement the Politburo’s Resolution 57, the Secretariat’s Project 204 and the Government’s Project 06.

The event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Science, Technology Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and delegates perform the ritual to launch the campaign to build and complete the national and sector-specific databases across the city. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In his remarks at the launch ceremony, Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Science, Technology Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation, stressed that the campaign is a practical imperative to ensure digital transformation becomes a true driver of economic growth.

It aims to enhance the effectiveness of state management, modernize governance in line with the development of a “mega-city,” improve people’s quality of life, as well as meet the legitimate expectations of the business community.

To ensure effectiveness, the Steering Committee called on leaders at all levels to focus on building 12 national databases and specialized databases as directed by the central government, and to promptly establish the Ho Chi Minh City Data Exchange. At the same time, data must be continuously created, standardized, and enriched to support integrated and synchronized digital transformation across Party organizations, government agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and socio-political organizations from the city level to wards, communes and special administrative zones.

The implementation must adhere to the National Data Architecture Framework and Ho Chi Minh City’s data strategy for the 2026–2030 period, guided by the principle of clearly defined responsibilities, tasks, timelines, accountability, deliverables, and authority. This approach is expected to strengthen Party leadership, enhance state management and public administration, improve services for citizens and businesses, and gradually foster the city’s data ecosystem and data-driven economy.

The Steering Committee required all Party members, officials, civil servants, public employees and armed forces personnel to identify data creation, cleansing and enrichment as a regular and key task. Results will be included in annual performance evaluations.

The Steering Committee has assigned specific tasks to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, the Municipal Party Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Ho Chi Minh City Inspectorate, the Municipal Party Committee Office, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and other relevant agencies.

Delegates exchange views at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Dang Minh Thong emphasized that, as databases are developed to meet standards of accuracy, completeness, cleanliness, timeliness, unity, and shared use, data security and safety must remain paramount, as “losing data means losing information.” Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Science, Technology Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung) According to Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Resolution 57 of the Politburo and the Data Law define data as a “new means of production” and a strategic resource essential to national digital transformation. The realization of digital government, the digital economy, digital society, and digital citizens depends on data that is accurate, sufficient, clean, live, unified and shared. The Resolution of the First Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term sets an average annual economic growth target of 10 percent to 11 percent, with a specific goal of 10 percent growth in 2026. This is a highly challenging target, given the decline of traditional growth drivers and the increasingly evident limitations in productivity, growth quality, and competitiveness, which indicate that traditional approaches no longer meet new requirements. Mr. Le Truong Hai Hieu, Secretary of the An Lac Ward Party Committee, delivers a presentation at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung) As a result, rapid and sustainable growth will depend on a renewed growth model and economic restructuring, with science, technology, and innovation as the main drivers. The year 2026 is seen as a turning point in building momentum toward double-digit economic growth in the years ahead.

By Ngo Binh, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong