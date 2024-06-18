HCMC Party leader expects SGGP Newspaper to be example of digital transformation

Standing Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai hoped that Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s digital transformation project would be among typical projects in digital transformation at media agencies in the city.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai extends Journalists' Day congratulations to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The statement was made this afternoon by Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai who led a delegation of leaders from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to visit SGGP Newspaper on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2024).

Mr. Hai required the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City to actively support SGGP Newspaper in effectively implementing the digital transformation project.

Accompanying the delegation were Director of the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City Lam Dinh Thang, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association Nguyen Tan Phong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board Pham Duc Hai.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper provides information about the newspaper's operations at the receiption. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Receiving the delegation, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper, provided information about the newspaper's operations and the activities of its subordinate units.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van informed that SGGP Newspaper has been intensifying digital transformation efforts to diversify its ecosystems. That is also a significant challenge in a digital environment.

The Deputy Editor-in-Chief emphasized that SGGP Newspaper identified that the media is not against social media platforms but has to create a symbiotic relationship for mutual development.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper sets to be a reputable information channel providing verified information to readers. With the ultimate goal, the newspaper has established a digital transformation steering committee, developed a digital transformation project and annually planned its implementation. Of these, the ecosystem of SGGP Online plays the focal role in the strategy, he emphasized.

As an organ of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the newspaper is also futhering development to provide articles and journalistic products for more and more people. SGGP Newspaper’s editorial board has concentrated on information management and control to publish accurate and reliable contents.

The delegates pose a photo. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On the occasion of the 99th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai expected that SGGP Newspaper would continue to unite and share responsibilities to successfully fulfill its mission.

Many centrally-run agencies are located in HCMC, so Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has to find solutions to become an information channel helping these agencies grasp the city's situation in multifaced sectors.

Besides, the newspaper should not only produce more grassroots-focused content in the aspects of daily life but also clearly define readers of each journalism genre and diversity journalism genres on a newspaper page.

Initially, the Standing Deputy Secretary directed the newspaper to join hands with Ho Chi Minh City's Government to obtain the targets in the Resolution of the 11th HCMC Party Congress and the 13th National Party Congress, thereby building Ho Chi Minh City into a civilized, modern and humane city.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong