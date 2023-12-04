SGGP Newspaper launches new interface

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper introduces a new and more user-friendly interface for its electronic version from December 4, 2023.

This new appearance applies to the Vietnamese site, the English site, the Chinese site, the SGGP Investment & Finance site, and the SGGP Sports site. AI technology has been exploited during the news publishing process.

With a more modern interface, SGGP Online sites are expected to deliver a better experience to readers, helping them navigate among its sections more conveniently and search for information more easily.

Besides the traditional way of reading news, Internet users can now access a richer source of multi-media information like video clips, infographic / longform, podcasts, and talk shows.

The electronic version of SGGP Newspaper enhances its interaction with readers via various forms of online discussions, online polls, and feedback directly below each article.

Noticeably, in this launch of the new interface, SGGP Newspaper introduces its new sections of ‘Economic Newsletter’, ’12:00 P.M. News’, ‘8:00 P.M. News’, and ‘New Song’. The last one offers a lively music space for both amateur and professional composers to introduce their newly born songs to the public.

The appearance change of the electronic version of SGGP Newspaper is to celebrate its 50th anniversary (May 5, 1975 – May 5, 2025). It is also the fruitful result of the digital transformation process in the organization until 2025, with a vision to 2030.

SGGP Newspaper truly appreciates all contribution and feedback of its online readers and hopes to continue receiving support as well as constructive opinions from its domestic as well as foreign readers.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam