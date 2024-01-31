SGGP Newspaper wins first prize for spring publication’s cover

With the theme “Green Flow” for the Lunar New Year publication and its cover, the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper got the first prize at the Spring Publication's Cover Design Awards 2024.

The Lunar New Year 2024 publication cover of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper

Additionally, the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (Chinese edition) got a consolation prize.

The Lunar New Year 2024 publication cover of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper (Chinese edition)

On January 31 morning, the judging council of the Lunar New Year Publication Cover Design Awards 2024 comprising leaders of the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications, members of the Executive Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association and leaders of press agencies and representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association and the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association consented to results of 11 winners from press agencies in HCMC for the beautiful Lunar New Year Publication's Cover Design Awards 2024.

Two second prizes belonged to the Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper and the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper.

Three third prizes went to Phap Luat (Law) Newspaper, Giao Duc (Education) Magazine and the Saigon Times.

Apart from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (Chinese edition), the consolation prizes went to Doanh Nhan Sai Gon (Saigon Entrepreneur) Weekly Magazine, Van Nghe (Arts) Magazine, Khan Quang do (Red Scarf) Children Magazine of the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper and a special issue of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association.

The Lunar New Year Publication Cover Design Awards is an annual award organized by the HCMC Journalists’ Association.

The SGGP Newspaper selected “Green Flow” for the theme of the Lunar New Year 2024 publication and its cover to send comprehensive messages and aspects to readers.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong