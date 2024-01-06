SGGP Newspaper wins prize C at 2nd Dien Hong Awards

The reporter of the SGGP Newspaper was honored with the title for an article on Mr. Le Van Hoan, a member of the 7th and 8th National Assembly, who implemented many community and charity projects when he retired.
The award ceremony of the 2nd Dien Hong Awards, the national press award on the National Assembly (NA) and people’s councils was held in Hanoi on January 5, marking the 78th anniversary of the first NA general election (January 6).
This year’s event saw the submission of 2,679 works by 138 press agencies at both central and local levels nationwide.
Permanent NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man congratulated awardees of 79 prizes, including 7 prizes A, 14 prizes B, 20 prizes C, and 38 encouragement awards at the ceremony.
He hoped that press agencies and journalists would continuously promote their spirit of responsibility, love and passion for the work, trust, and affection for the people's representative agencies; propagate the Party's guidelines, and the State's policies and laws; contribute to building the National Assembly and people’s councils effectively; building and protecting the country.
At the ceremony, General Secretary of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong officially launched the 3rd Dien Hong Awards 2025.