SGGP Newspaper wins prize C at Da Nang’s Bua Liem Award 2023

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper won the C Prize at the Bua Liem Vang (Golden Hammer and Sickle) Award 2023 which the Party Committee of the central coastal city of Da Nang launched.

The Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper won the C Prize at the Bua Liem Vang (Golden Hammer and Sickle) Award 2023 which the Party Committee of the central coastal city of Da Nang launched. (Photo:SGGP)

A group of journalists, including Nguyen Khoi and Xuan Quynh, was honored for a series of five articles entitled “Da Nang develops semiconductor industry” published in Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

Da Nang City’s Bua Liem Vang (Golden Hammer and Sickle) Awards 2023 is part of the National Press Award on Party Building.

This year’s organization board received more than 70 entries in various genres from 15 press agencies that reflected issues of public concern, the development of localities, and Party building.

The organizer presented two prizes A, three prizes B, four prizes C, six encouragement awards, and two team awards.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh

