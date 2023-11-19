SGGP Newspaper wins two prizes at National Press Awards 2023 on education

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper won two prizes at the 2023 National Press Awards for the Cause of Vietnamese Education that was held in Hanoi on November 18.

Accordingly, a series of articles on school fees in the new academic year by Tieu Thi My Hang received the second prize and another series of stories on inadequacies in training human resources in basic science by Vo Thanh Hung got an encouragement prize.

The organization board received more than 800 submissions honoring typical teachers, creativity, and innovation in teaching and learning and the renewal of the educational sector.

The organizer presented one Special Prize, four first prizes, eight second prizes, 12 third prizes, 34 encouragement prizes, and one Devotion Award in four types of media, including print, internet, radio, and TV.

Teachers Bui Thi Thu Hong and Hoa Si Hien were chosen as typical characters in stories of the Tuyen Quang Newspaper and An Giang Province’s Radio and TV.

The Special Prize went to a group of writers from VietnamPlus, an online newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA). The Devotion Awards belonged to Vietnam TV, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), Lao Dong (Labor) Newspaper, and Vietnamnet online newspaper.

At the award ceremony, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son congratulated the awardees and highly appreciated the important role of press agencies in the educational sector.

On this occasion, the Minister of Education and Training officially launched the 2024 National Press Awards for the Cause of Vietnamese Education.