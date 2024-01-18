SGGP Newspaper to host Vietnam Golf Festival 2024

Representatives of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and Global Star Entertainment Company Limited have just signed a cooperation agreement for organizing the First Vietnam Golf Festival 2024.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong (left) and Director of Global Star Entertainment Company Limited Tran Thi Minh Suong sign a cooperation contract to organize the Vietnam Golf Festival 2024. (Photo: Dung Phuong)

As planned, the event will take place in Da Lat City, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong from May 24 to May 26.

The two-day golf festival is a meaningful activity to mark 78 years of Vietnam Sports Day (March 27, 1946- 2024), thereby contributing to bringing the sport of golf closer to many people, creating a meaningful playground and connecting golfers and golf lovers along with promoting Vietnam's potential and strengths in golf-related tourism economic development, especially promoting golf tourism to the world.

Members of the organizing board at the signing ceremony (Photo: Dung Phuong)

Additionally, the event is to mobilize and use resources to implement the charity program “Light Up Faith, Overcome Difficulties to Go to School” which was launched and organized by SGGP Newspaper contributing to sharing difficulties and supporting schools in remote and border areas as well as encourage and facilitate students to study hard.

The program concentrates activities on building school sites and giving clean water projects, scholarships, uniforms, textbooks and so on.

Previously, on December 20, 2023, the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province issued an official dispatch approving the policy for SGGP Newspaper to organize the Vietnam Golf Festival 2024 in Da Lat City.

By Khac Thi- Translated by Huyen Huong