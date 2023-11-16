SGGP Newspaper starts “Run To Live 2024” race

A charity running race raising funds for athletes with disabilities in HCMC and disadvantaged children across the country has been launched.

The charity race themed “Run to Live 2024” is expected to attract 5,000-6,000 people competing in 5km, 10km, and 21 km in Thu Duc City. Runners will depart from Ba Son Bridge and finish in Thanh May Loi Park on Tran Bach Dang Street.

The Run to Live 2024 which is scheduled to take place on March 8-10, 2024 includes activities, such as a 1km kid race, race kit distribution, and running race for participants registered in both professional and amateur categories.

The event’s organizer, the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper said that the Run To Live 2024 is part of the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program building libraries and offering gifts to students and schools in remote areas in provinces and cities throughout the country taken by the SGGP Newspaper, and also aims to raise funds for athletes with disabilities in HCMC.

The running race is expected to become a popular event for the running community throughout the country and spread the best motivation for exercising and living a healthy life as well as give meaningful assistance to underprivileged children across the country.

The race is supported by the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, Miracle Entertainment Group, the HCM City Athletics Federation, the National Sports Training Center in HCMC, the Military Hospital 175, Thu Duc City’s Center for Culture and Sports, VietRace365.

Registration for the Run To Live 2024 has opened. Sign up here