SGGP Newspaper, Satra become strategic communication partnership

Representatives of SGGP Newspaper and Satra sign a strategic communication cooperation agreement.

Under the cooperation agreement, the two sides will jointly develop communication channels and content to support Satra and its business ecosystem in brand development and increasing brand and products recognitions both domestically and internationally.

Moreover, the two parties will collaborate closely and comprehensively in various fields, strengthen information exchange and cooperative connections, share experience sharing and provide business solutions, brand development and communication support.

SGGP Newspaper and Satra will review and grasp the brand development needs of Satra, its member companies and partners in the Satra ecosystem to build a database and brand communication strategy; establish regular information channels to enhance the recognition of Satra’s products and brand as well as its member companies and partners; create brand synergy in the Satra’s business ecosystem to boost the recognition of Satra’s products and brand as well as its member companies and partners.

Representative of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-Chief of this newspaper emphasized that media support is likely to help businesses develop quickly and sustainably.

Journalist Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper speaks at the signing ceremony between this newspaper and Saigon Trading Group (Satra) which took place at the newspaper headquarters this morning.

In the current context of science, information and technology development, brand building has been valued as significantly essential because it allows people to remember their brand more easily, thereby strengthening the internal resources of businesses, driving them towards strong development in both domestic and global markets.

General Director of Saigon Trading Group Lam Quoc Thanh speaks at the event.

On the side of Satra, General Director of Satra Lam Quoc Thanh confirmed that the communication sector is a vital factor for enterprise formation and development.

The establishment of strategic communication partnership between Satra and Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, which is one of the most prestigious press agencies in Vietnam, is likely to bring Satra brand and products to access to partners, producers and potential customers; attracting attention and creating motivations for the upcoming activities of the enterprise, notably during the process of organizing a series of events heading to the 30th anniversary celebration of the establishment of Satra in 2025.

Overview of the event

Thanks to the diverse eco-system of SGGP Newspaper, the two sides will strengthen the brand development support for member businesses, partners and suppliers of Satra's ecosystem, aiming at creating a strong and sustainable Vietnamese business ecosystem, emphasized Mr. Lam Quoc Thanh.

Satra has a diverse eco-system with more than 50 enterprises comprising its sub-divisions, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, joint venture companies and manufacturers that directly create products of superior quality for Vietnam such as Vissan, Cofidec, Heineken Vietnam and so on. Besides, Satra has been expanding strongly in various fields of trade and services, including the system of shopping centers, supermarkets and a chain of more than 200 Satrafoods convenience food stores in Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho City.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong