HCMC leaders inspect vacant lots, turning them into parks for Tet 2026

Top city officials, including HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, surveyed nine unused plots of land now being renovated into festive parks and flower gardens for the Lunar New Year of the Horse.

This morning, accompanying the group of top officials led by Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, were Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, and leaders from several departments and agencies.

The leaders conducted the survey trip immediately after attending the groundbreaking ceremony for key infrastructure projects, in celebration of the 14th National Party Congress of Vietnam.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and officials at the land plot at 8 Vo Van Tan Street in Xuan Hoa Ward

These are all projects with a significant impact, playing a leading role in the long-term development of the city and better serving the lives of its people.

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and his delegation inspected the progress and encouraged the construction units to renovate and develop green spaces, temporary parks, and public spaces at the following locations such as the land plot at 8 Vo Van Tan Street in Xuan Hoa Ward, at 42 Chu Manh Trinh Street and at 135 Nguyen Hue Street in Saigon Ward.

At each location, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary and the Chairman of the People's Committee listened to reports from the construction units on the progress of implementation and heard proposals to resolve some obstacles in the implementation process.

The group of officials at the land plot at 135 Nguyen Hue in Saigon Ward

Leaders of Saigon and Xuan Hoa wards also reported on their coordination and support for agencies, units, and businesses in organizing and implementing construction at these locations.

At the land plot at 42 Chu Manh Trinh Street

In recent years, nine prime plots of land in central Ho Chi Minh City remained unused, with no development projects underway. Acting on the directive of Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has now tasked relevant departments and agencies with transforming these sites into temporary parks and flower gardens for the Lunar New Year of the Horse in 2026.

This initiative not only enhances the city’s urban landscape and expands public spaces for residents, but also ensures valuable land resources are put into meaningful use. The plan has been warmly welcomed by the community, reflecting strong public support for creating greener, more vibrant spaces at the heart of the city.

Previously, the Department of Construction was assigned by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to organize a meeting and inspect nine vacant plots of land to be used as temporary parks and gardens for the Lunar New Year of the Horse in 2026.

After gathering opinions from the participating units, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has implemented the renovation and beautification of these vacant plots of land to create temporary parks and gardens.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan