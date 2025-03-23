Young volunteers beautify canals in Ho Chi Minh City

Initiatives led by young people in Ho Chi Minh City are focused on the environmental remediation and aesthetic enhancement of urban canals.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong and city youth union members participate in cleaning Bo De Canal

Thousands of youth union members in Ho Chi Minh City have participated in cleaning and clearing Bo De Canal in District 8, which connects to Xom Cui Canal.



Additionally, they carried out environmental protection initiatives at Ta Quang Buu High School including cleaning activities and educating the community especially young people on proper waste classification at the source.

Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union today coordinated with District 8 People's Committee to launch the 156th Green Sunday 2025 and the activities of 'Green Environment, Green Lifestyle' on Bo De Canal connecting to Xom Cui Canal in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 8.

The activity is to celebrate the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong and and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai took part in environmental sanitation activities.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong and city youth union members participate in cleaning Bo De Canal

At the launching ceremony, delegates, youth union members, and volunteers took part in cleaning, clearing the flow, and beautifying Bo De Canal. They also carried out environmental awareness activities at Ta Quang Buu High School, including waste classification training for residents and teenagers, educating the community on pollution prevention measures, and encouraging households to hand over clean land for Doi Canal bank projects.

Ho Chi Minh City youth organizations initiated a series of environmental programs including public education and community outreach, alongside canal sanitation efforts. An environmental protection and climate change awareness campaign, themed 'Green Environment with Green Health,' was launched in District 8.

The 'Green Market' model, implemented during 'Green Sunday' at Ba Dinh market, focused on reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable market practices. This initiative involved the distribution of reusable bags, trader education on plastic bag reduction and instruction on waste segregation.

The activities attract a large number of civil servants, people and youth union members to participate.

At the same time, giving trees to people in the apartment building, exchanging waste for trees, training on waste classification at source and solutions to prevent climate change.

On this occasion, the Organizing Committee presented 10 source-classified waste bins to people and youth in District 8.

The activities attract a large number of civil servants, people and youth union members to participate.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Anh Quan