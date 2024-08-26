HCMC implements 61 projects marking Reunification Day 2025

The HCMC People's Committee has just adjusted the list of 61 exemplary programs, projects, and works marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025)

Design of a multi-functional theater in Thu Thiem New Urban Area

Accordingly, there are 21 programs, works, and projects in the cultural and social field, including the HCMC Children's Cultural Palace; a symphony, opera, and ballet theater, and the multi-functional theater in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City; a project to renovate Phan Dinh Phung Sports Center; building and repairing 500 charity houses for impoverished households.

Six projects in the economic sector consist of the construction of an international financial center in HCMC, a plan to mobilize social resources for infrastructure development in the city for the 2023–2030 period, a plan to build new logistic centers, an infrastructure development program for industrial zones, and others.

In the urban sector, the city has issued a plan to implement 21 exemplary programs and projects, including General Planning for HCMC until 2040, with a Vision to 2060 towards the construction of a smart, innovative, civilized, and modern city; housing development program; a plan for the construction of urban green space; a plan to develop riverside activities and economic services along the Saigon River; and more.

There are also five projects in the field of science, technology, innovation, and creativity, including the HCMC Innovation and Startups Center which is requested to be the core and essence of a large innovation and startup center, having the capability to integrate and compete internationally and attract venture capital at home and abroad; an Institute of Advanced Technology and Innovation; a plan on connecting technology exchanges with centers for application and transfer of scientific and technological advances in localities in the Southeast region; and a center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in HCMC.

Three projects in the area of administrative reform consist of a plan on training high-quality officials, civil servants, and public employees to develop an exemplary public service system; a plan to launch a digital service system to provide the best experiences and high-quality public services to people, “HCM Citizen E-Services”; and the development of HCMC into a digital government.

Five programs, works, and projects in national defense, security, and foreign affairs include the Information Technology Application and Digital Transformation Program of the HCMC police force; the construction of HCMC International Friendship Park; and others.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh