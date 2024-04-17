HCMC begins implementation plans of activities marking Reunification Day 2025

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on April 17 chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee for activities marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The meeting of the Steering Committee for activities marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) is held on April 17. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, and Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

At the meeting, the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the HCMC People's Committee made a report on implementing Directive 21 of the city’s Party Committee to direct the organization of activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification. Leaders of departments focused on discussing, analyzing, and proposing relevant contents to effectively implement the programs.

As planned, a grand ceremony will be held in the city to mark the national event that has special significance.

The HCMC People's Committee has issued a plan to implement exemplary programs, projects, and campaigns to celebrate 50 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day on April 30, including 55 city-level programs and projects in the six sectors that have been registered for implementation by 26 agencies and units.

Accordingly, there are 18 programs, works, and projects in the cultural and social field, six others in the economic area, 19 programs, works, and projects in the urban sector, four projects in the field of science, technology, innovation, and creativity, three projects in the area of administrative reform, and five programs, works and projects in the field of national defense, security, and foreign affairs.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the HCMC People's Committee has directed the city’s Department of Internal Affairs to compile a list of 1,362 grassroots-level projects registered by 105 agencies, units, and localities.

As of present, Thu Duc City, districts, and communes have built implementation plans of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification.

The emulation movements must focus on core contents and bring practical results to contribute to the completion of tasks and targets as well as to the construction and development of the city.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Municipal Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue delivers a speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC People’s Committee launched a contest of art compositions marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) last July.

The contest themed “HCMC-a pride of a 50-year epic” aims to look for artworks covering the fields of music, cinema, architecture, dance, fine arts, photography, stage, and literature honoring the historical value of the struggle for national liberation, the construction and development of a civilized, modern and humane city. The competition is open for Vietnamese individuals and organizations, and foreigners who are living and working in Vietnam. Each participant can submit entries for different categories from now until April 30, 2024. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held in the second quarter next year.

The emulation movement has been organized from March 20, 2023 and will last until April 30, 2025. Emulation movements are closely associated with the implementation of tasks in 2024 and 2025, Resolution 11 of the HCMC Party Committee, the Politburo's Resolution 24 on socio-economic development and assurance of defense and security in the Southeast region and the Politburo's Resolution 31 on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045. The movements also aim to greet the 12th Congress of the HCMC Party Committee and the 14th National Party Congress,

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh