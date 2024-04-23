HCMC strengthens implementation of programs marking Reunification Day 2025

The HCMC People’s Committee required departments and localities in the city to strengthen the implementation of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Chairman of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Van Mai on March 1 chaired a meeting to listen to the report on the implementation progress of programs marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). (Photo: SGGP)

The People's Committee of the city requested agencies, units, and localities continue to implement and launch emulation movements and make a quarterly report on the results and implementation progress of programs, works, and projects

The HCMC People's Committee has directed the city’s Department of Internal Affairs to compile a list of 1,362 grassroots-level projects registered by 105 agencies, units, and localities.

The Department of Planning and Investment is responsible for reviewing projects with proposals for adjustments and submitting a report to the HCMC People's Committee before April 26.

The HCMC People's Committee has issued a plan to implement exemplary programs, projects, and campaigns to celebrate 50 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day on April 30, including 55 city-level programs and projects in the six sectors that have been registered for implementation by 26 agencies and units.

Accordingly, there are 18 programs, works, and projects in the cultural and social field, six others in the economic area, 19 programs, works, and projects in the urban sector, four projects in the field of science, technology, innovation, and creativity, three projects in the area of administrative reform, and five programs, works and projects in the field of national defense, security, and foreign affairs.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh