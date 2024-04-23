Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC strengthens implementation of programs marking Reunification Day 2025

SGGPO

The HCMC People’s Committee required departments and localities in the city to strengthen the implementation of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

viber-image-2024-03-01-18-22-07-591-2813.jpg.jpg
Chairman of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Van Mai on March 1 chaired a meeting to listen to the report on the implementation progress of programs marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). (Photo: SGGP)

The People's Committee of the city requested agencies, units, and localities continue to implement and launch emulation movements and make a quarterly report on the results and implementation progress of programs, works, and projects

The HCMC People's Committee has directed the city’s Department of Internal Affairs to compile a list of 1,362 grassroots-level projects registered by 105 agencies, units, and localities.

The Department of Planning and Investment is responsible for reviewing projects with proposals for adjustments and submitting a report to the HCMC People's Committee before April 26.

The HCMC People's Committee has issued a plan to implement exemplary programs, projects, and campaigns to celebrate 50 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day on April 30, including 55 city-level programs and projects in the six sectors that have been registered for implementation by 26 agencies and units.

Accordingly, there are 18 programs, works, and projects in the cultural and social field, six others in the economic area, 19 programs, works, and projects in the urban sector, four projects in the field of science, technology, innovation, and creativity, three projects in the area of administrative reform, and five programs, works and projects in the field of national defense, security, and foreign affairs.

Related News
By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

programs marking Reunification Day 2025 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification Programs works projects emulation movements

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn